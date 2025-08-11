Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Washington Peace Agreements During Phone Call

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Washington Peace Agreements During Phone Call


2025-08-11 09:06:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss recent diplomatic developments, Azernews reports.

According to a government report, Pashinyan updated Putin on the results of the August 8, 2025, negotiations in Washington, highlighting the initialing of the“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

He also mentioned the joint application to the OSCE regarding the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms, the unblocking of regional communications based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity, as well as the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” project.

The Prime Minister expressed his belief that establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will create new opportunities not only for the two countries but for the entire region. Both leaders agreed to maintain active contacts and continue political dialogue.

MENAFN11082025000195011045ID1109912218

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search