Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Washington Peace Agreements During Phone Call

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss recent diplomatic developments, Azernews reports.

According to a government report, Pashinyan updated Putin on the results of the August 8, 2025, negotiations in Washington, highlighting the initialing of the“Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.”

He also mentioned the joint application to the OSCE regarding the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group mechanisms, the unblocking of regional communications based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and reciprocity, as well as the“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” project.

The Prime Minister expressed his belief that establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will create new opportunities not only for the two countries but for the entire region. Both leaders agreed to maintain active contacts and continue political dialogue.