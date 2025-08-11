Parvis Scales Capital Access With Omnichannel Marketing And Investor Intelligence

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) -("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-enabled platform for private real estate and alternative investments, today announced the launch of its enhanced investor acquisition infrastructure. This integrated solution pairs omnichannel marketing strategies with proprietary investor intelligence and direct access to licensed advisors, advancing Parvis' mission to modernize capital raising in private markets.

Developed over the past year in response to shifting investor preferences and issuer needs, the evolved system reflects Parvis' unique position as both a digital marketplace and registered Exempt Market Dealer. As capital becomes more selective and investor engagement more complex, Parvis now offers issuers a fully integrated growth engine that extends reach, improves conversion, and shortens fundraising cycles.

"Today's investors want control over how they discover, evaluate, and commit to opportunities," said Selly Park, Director of Marketing at Parvis. "That behavioural shift is reshaping how capital is raised. Over the past year, we've rebuilt our investor marketing approach around omnichannel discovery, behaviour-based segmentation, and seamless access to trusted advisors. The result is a stronger connection between investor intent and issuer opportunity, delivered with the trust, transparency, and personalization this market requires.

Parvis' Integrated Growth Engine includes:



Omnichannel Marketing Infrastructure: Coordinated outreach across email, paid media, social, and phone supports every stage of the investor journey with consistent, compliant messaging. Automated nurturing sequences sustain engagement over time and trigger timely follow-ups based on investor segmentation.

Investor Intelligence Engine: A growing database of more than 65,000 qualified investor leads supports advanced segmentation and refined targeting based on preferences, behavior, and campaign engagement.

Performance Optimization Suite: Dynamic analytics power continuous improvements to targeting, content, and channel mix, ensuring campaign performance remains efficient and responsive throughout the funnel. Integrated Advisor Network: Parvis' national team of licensed Dealing Representatives (DRs) engages directly with prospective investors, offering education, suitability guidance, and onboarding support. This integrated relationship between marketing and sales allows for faster handoff, consistent messaging, and higher conversion across campaigns.

Together, these components form a unified platform to rapidly uncover opportunities and accelerate deal pipelines. Issuers benefit from a tech-enabled, advisor-supported system that delivers both reach and results.

Parvis' DRs bring experience from private equity, financial planning, and real estate brokerage. Many advise clients on intergenerational wealth planning, portfolio reallocation, and access to alternatives. By embedding this expertise into the investor journey, Parvis helps convert interest into committed capital while building long-term trust with investors.

For those interested in joining Parvis' growing advisor network or accessing our latest private market offerings, please visit .

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit and SEDAR+ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information:

David Michaud, CEO, Parvis Invest Inc.

Email: ...

Tel: 1-844-487-4866

For media inquiries, please contact:

Katie Green, August

Email: ...

