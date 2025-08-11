Lions Bay Announces Plan To Consolidate Share Capital And Non-Brokered Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Lions Bay Capital Inc.or the "") provides notice that it intends to complete a consolidation (the "") of its common shares (the "") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share. As of the date hereof, there are 142,105,852 Common Shares issued and outstanding. On a post-Consolidation basis, the Company shall have approximately 28,421,170 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Company would also like to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,850,000 units of the Company (" Units ") at a post consolidation price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,085,000 (the " Private Placement '). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a " Common Share ") and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a " Warrant ") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.20 for 24 (twenty-four) months from the date of issuance.

The Consolidation and Private Placement are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and are expected to close concurrently. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement for to carry out the due diligence procedure on the cogeneration power plant, debt reduction and general working capital.

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSXV listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

On behalf of the Board of Lions Bay.

John Byrne

Executive Chairman

Tel: +61 3 9236 2800

Email: ...

Ryan Batros

Managing Director

Tel: +61 472 658 777

Email: ...

For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the above.

