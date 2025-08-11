New Designrush Podcast: 4 Leadership Habits That Create Loyal, Crisis-Ready Teams

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - On episode No. 101 of the DesignRush Podcast , Chester Elton, New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of The Culture Works, reveals four leadership habits that turn emotional intelligence into a measurable business advantage.







The episode tackles a critical challenge for leaders today:

What actually shields teams from burnout and disengagement when disruption strikes?

The answer, according to Elton: clarity, recognition, and a gratitude-first culture.

Elton shares how embedding joy, gratitude, and cultural rituals into daily work helps teams thrive under pressure.

"An 'all-in' culture is one where people believe what they do matters and they make a difference - and that difference is celebrated," he says.

Key Takeaways on how to:



Over-communicate in uncertainty to prevent rumors and fear from filling silence

Practice daily gratitude rituals to boost mental well-being and morale

Build joy into the business model to improve engagement and retention Coach, don't command to develop adaptable, crisis-ready leaders

The conversation also highlights case studies, where mistakes are reframed as "learning moments" and positivity is a core business driver.

Elton's approach reframes emotional intelligence as a growth strategy, showing leaders how culture directly impacts ROI, client trust, and long-term performance.

