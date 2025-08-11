GK Resources Announces Change Of Transfer Agent
|Odyssey Trust Company
|Address:
| United Kingdom Building
350-409 Granville Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 1T2
|Direct Dial:
|1-587-885-0960
|Canada & US (toll-free):
|1-888-290-1175
|Email:
|...
|Contact Odyssey through their website at:
About GK Resources Ltd.
GK is a reporting issuer incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and listed on the TSXV under the symbol NIKL. GK is backed by the Inventa Capital group.
Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:
Jon Ward
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 355-0303
Email: ...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
