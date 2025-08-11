Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GK Resources Announces Change Of Transfer Agent


2025-08-11 09:05:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - GK Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NIKL.H) (" GK " or the " Company ") announces that Odyssey Trust Company has replaced Computershare Trust Company as the transfer agent effective August 11, 2025. Shareholders do not need to take any action in respect to the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, changes of addresses or other inquiries related to shares should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:

Odyssey Trust Company
Address: United Kingdom Building
350-409 Granville Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 1T2
Direct Dial: 1-587-885-0960
Canada & US (toll-free): 1-888-290-1175
Email: ...
Contact Odyssey through their website at:

About GK Resources Ltd.
GK is a reporting issuer incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and listed on the TSXV under the symbol NIKL. GK is backed by the Inventa Capital group.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Jon Ward
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 355-0303
Email: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: GK Resources Ltd.

MENAFN11082025004218003983ID1109912185

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search