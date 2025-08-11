403
London's V&A Museum Hosts Palestinian Embroidery Exhibition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Victoria and Albert Museum in London, opened the Palestinian embroidery exhibition, Tatreez, on Monday. The exhibit displays examples of historic Palestinian dress representing regions of Ramallah, Bethlehem and the Southern Coast alongside contemporary embroidered work.
Tatreez is the Arabic word for the elaborate hand embroidery found on Palestinian dress. Renowned for its beauty and complexity, Tatreez is characterized by remarkable regional diversity.
In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, every area of Palestine was known for particular embroidery techniques, stitches and motifs. The clothing a woman made for herself reflected her identity and her origins, as well as the changing nature of her life. (end)
