AHEAD RECOGNIZED ON 2025 CRN FAST GROWTH 150 LIST

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced today that it has earned a spot on the 2025 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company.

AHEAD ranks 74th on this year's list and has been present on the list for four of the past six years. As one of the larger enterprises featured, with multi-billion-dollar annual revenues, AHEAD's consistent presence demonstrates sustained growth momentum that extends beyond the early phase typical of other fast-growing companies.

This list highlights the top-performing and fastest-growing technology solution providers in North America. Over the past two years, solution providers on the Fast Growth 150 have achieved remarkable sales growth, propelled by their innovative strategies and advanced technological expertise, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, security and cloud computing.

"This recognition reflects our tremendous growth and the hard work of our entire team," said Stephen Ayoub, AHEAD executive vice chairman. "Achieving this level of growth at our scale validates that innovation and client focus remain the drivers of success, regardless of company size."

"Each company on the Fast Growth 150 list is harnessing its extensive technology acumen and forward-looking business strategy to accelerate growth and evolve to stay ahead in the fast-moving IT arena," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and executive editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These notable companies show passion and commitment to finding success, supporting agility, and delivering enduring outcomes for customers. We congratulate each of them and look forward to their continued growth and evolution."

About AHEAD

We engineer integrated platforms, digital backbones that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, technical expertise and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the impact of technology in every client we serve.

