Sumo Logic Announces Call For Submissions For Its Second Annual Sumie Awards

The Sumie Awards recognize the impact and innovation of Sumo Logic customers and partners; deadline for submissions is Oct. 1, 2025 with winners announced in December 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Logic , the leading SaaS Log Analytics Platform, today announced the call for submissions for The Sumie Awards , the company's annual public customer and partner awards program. The Sumie Awards celebrate the achievements of Sumo Logic customers and partners with best-in-class demonstrations of the power of log analytics to modernize DevSecOps as well as SecOps .

The awards, now in their second year, include new categories and an expansion of partner awards, spotlighting their achievements in leveraging Sumo Logic's solutions to promote application reliability and security, drive operational efficiency and deliver value at cloud scale.



Customers will be recognized across four categories: The Innovator, The Defender, The DevSecOp-erative and The Globetrotter. Partners will be recognized across three categories: Velocity Champion of the Year, Guardian of the Year, and Collaborator of the Year.

Submissions opened today and will close on October 1, 2025. Winners will be announced on December 3, 2025.

"We enjoy hearing stories about how our customers are leveraging our platform to do unique and innovative things that we think are beneficial for other users to learn from. Especially with the rise of AI, these stories inspire us to build even more impactful, AI-driven products to support their businesses," said Michael Cucchi, SVP of Product for Sumo Logic and one of this year's judges. "Sumo Logic was humbled to have so many high-quality entries in our inaugural year, and we are excited to see what this year's entries hold for our many customers and partners."

The Sumie Awards will showcase customer accomplishments across the four distinct categories:



The Innovator: Have you used Sumo Logic in a new and interesting way to solve problems? Maybe you're using it to track green initiatives or as part of AI innovation? Give us the details on how you're making an impact.

The Defender: Protecting against always-increasing threats while modernizing your security operations is no easy task. Share how you leveraged Sumo Logic for SecOps, threat detection, compliance logging and more to protect your organization.

The DevSecOp-erative: Today's customers demand exceptional, seamless digital experiences. Showcase how your DevOps and/or security teams leverage Sumo Logic as a single source of truth to monitor, troubleshoot, and secure your applications and infrastructure.

The Globetrotter: The best global operations use case demonstrates how you started in one region and kept going. Tell us how you scaled Sumo Logic across teams, regions, or time zones to bring consistency and clarity to your global operation.

In addition, The Sumie Awards will showcase partner accomplishments across three distinct categories:

Velocity Champion of the Year: You've hit the ground running - and then some. Tell us how you've accelerated growth through standout sales wins, strong customer momentum, and close field collaboration. If you're making waves and moving fast, this award is for you.

Guardian of the Year: Are you helping customers stay ahead of evolving threats? Share how you've delivered value-added services, packaged offerings, or innovative integrations that strengthen security outcomes. We want to hear how you're proactively protecting the world with Sumo Logic. Collaborator of the Year: Have you teamed up with Sumo Logic to drive real customer impact? Tell us how your team is leading innovations and helping customers modernize security, reduce risk, or accelerate time to value. This award celebrates true partnership in action.

"As a partner-first organization, we have created a culture that values knowledge sharing and continuous improvement. The Sumie Awards are a great vehicle to showcase how our partners continue to raise the bar, adapting, growing, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Sumo Logic," said Timm Hoyt, SVP of Global Partners and Alliances, Sumo Logic and another of this year's judges. "We are looking forward to hearing the stories across our ecosystem on how they're using intelligence secops to accelerate innovation on behalf of their users."

A panel of judges, comprised of Sumo Logic leaders and subject matter experts, will review the nominations based on impact, innovation, and storytelling to ensure we recognize the most inspiring customer and partner successes. Winners will be announced and recognized in December 2025. Submit a nomination before October 1, 2025. Terms and conditions apply.

Resources



Learn more about The Sumie Award

Watch the Sumie Awards announcement video Submit an award nominatio

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. unifies and analyzes enterprise data, translating it into actionable insights through one AI-powered cloud-native log analytics platform. This single source of truth enables Dev, Sec and Ops teams to simplify complexity, collaborate efficiently and accelerate data-driven decisions that drive business value. Customers around the world rely on the Sumo Logic SaaS Log Analytics Platform for trusted insights to ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. For more information, visit

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

SOURCE Sumo Logic, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED