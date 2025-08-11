Fenix24 Partners With HYCU To Enable Enterprises To Seamlessly Back Up, Restore And Protect Imanage Cloud Data

New Collaboration Provides iManage Cloud Users With Additional Speed, Flexibility and Control to Safely Restore Data Loss from Human Error, Ransomware Attack or File Corruption

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24TM , the global leader in cyber disaster recovery and operational resiliency, has formed the first-of-its-kind legal tech partnership HYCU , a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.

Together, Fenix24 and HYCU offer iManage Cloud users a powerful, purpose-built solution to safeguard business critical content, enabling rapid recovery from disruptions like ransomware file corruption or simple human error.

Fenix24, paired with HYCU, goes beyond iManage's existing built-in file backups by providing a resilience solution that helps legal and financial firms get back up and running quickly following a significant data loss due to human error, ransomware attack, or file corruption. The seamless integration offers customer-controlled storage options that ensure iManage Cloud users' data stays protected and within their network.

The Fenix24-HYCU collaboration delivers:



Targeted Recovery for Critical Documents . Companies can restore individual documents, folders, or entire workspaces with metadata, structure, and permissions perfectly intact.

Seamless Backup to Preferred Cloud Service . With the combined solution, businesses can send backups to their preferred storage provider and maintain full ownership of their data.

Immutable Storage for Rock-Solid Ransomware Protection . Fenix24 and HYCU's WORM (Write Once, Read Many)-enabled storage ensures that backups can't be changed or deleted, even during or after an attack. Frictionless Integration with iManage . The HYCU connector works behind the scenes without disrupting workflows or requiring complex configuration to deliver a virtually seamless user experience.

Fenix24 CEO Mark Grazman noted that the collaboration with HYCU is purpose-built for iManage, describing it as one of the most popular document management solutions for the world's leading legal and financial firms.

"At Fenix24, we're consistently pushing the envelope when it comes to developing new solutions and partnerships that can help our clients stay a step ahead of crippling data loss as a result of human error, ransomware, or file corruption," Grazman said. "We're excited to see the impact our partnership will have on our collective clients."

Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc., added, "iManage Cloud is where legal and financial services firms manage their most sensitive work. But all it takes is one misstep, accident, or malicious attack to lose access to that data, and the ability to serve clients. With HYCU R-Cloud, organizations can restore what matters most, quickly, precisely, and with full control over where their data lives. We're proud to partner with Fenix24 to make cyber resilience even more accessible for iManage Cloud users."

For more information on Fenix24's partnership with HYCU, visit:

About Fenix24

Fenix24TM is the global leader in breach recovery, providing assured and battle-tested cyber resilience solutions. With a mission to redefine how organizations recover from cyber incidents, Fenix24 combines expert-driven response, cutting-edge technology, and a proven track record of restoring businesses faster and more securely than ever before.

For more information, visit

Fenix24 is the "world's first civilian cybersecurity force," with four time-tested battalions:

Fenix24TM / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7TM / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5TM / Ongoing, security-based management

Argos99TM / Expert insights into data, assets and infrastructure

©Fenix24, Inc. All rights reserved. Fenix24, Athena7, Grypho5, and Argos99 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fenix24, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States or other territories.

Media Contact:

Abigail Dellapina

[email protected]

SOURCE Fenix24

