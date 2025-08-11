MAHLE Dayton Celebrates 100 Years Of Excellence And Innovation

"Our facility supplies major automotive manufacturers across North America, reinforcing its reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation", said Jumana Al-Sibai, member of the MAHLE Group Management Board for Thermal and Fluid Systems. "This long tradition is a testament to MAHLE's commitment to the USA as production location. MAHLE remains committed to the USA as an important location for production and employment in North America."

During the ceremony on August 10, 2025, MAHLE representatives as well as local officials recognized the highly skilled workforce of nearly 1,000 team members and a strong culture of excellence.

MAHLE Dayton specializes in manufacturing thermal components for automotive manufacturers such as heating, ventalilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) modules that are essential for passenger comfort and light vehicle efficiency.

Radiators, engine cooling modules and viscous fan clutch drives are among the other products produced at the facility. Being located at the center of three major transportation routes, the plant is well-positioned to support future demands in electrification and energy-efficient thermal systems.

One hundred years ago, in 1925, The Chrysler company was founded by Walter Chrysler when the Maxwell Motor Company was reorganized into the Chrysler Corporation. In 1937, Walter P. Chrysler established the headquarters for his newly created Chrysler Airtemp division in Dayton. In 2004, the thermal management specialist Behr GmbH& Co. KG took over ownership of the facility from DaimlerChrysler Corporation. MAHLE acquired the plant in 2013 when it took over majority share of the Behr Group as an expansion of its thermal management production in the USA.

MAHLE has 15 locations across the USA with the North American headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan. In 2024, the USA headcount totaled nearly 5,000. MAHLE plans to increase its presence and activities in the USA in the coming years as part of the company's strategy to offer products to shape the future of mobility.

