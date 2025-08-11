Houston Developer JB Thibodeaux Launches First Ever Duplex Giveaway To Support Local First Time Buyers
The initiative was formally introduced at a press conference held on July 15, 2025, with the support of local and state leaders, including:
-
Councilmember Willie Davis , Houston City Council At-Large Position 2
State Representative Charlene Ward , Texas House of Representatives
Letters of support were also received from Councilmember Tarsha Jackson and Twila Carter , Houston City Council At-Large Position 3.
Their collective presence highlighted the community's investment in innovative approaches to housing access.
"This is bigger than just handing someone a set of keys," said the Duplex Giveaway innovator James Thibodeaux . "It's about delivering a foundation for long-term financial security and helping families take the first step toward building a legacy."
How the Program Works – The six-week cohort will provide 44 participants with hands-on guidance from industry professionals.
Key takeaways:
-
Navigating the homebuying process
Real Estate basics for investing
Tools to manage personal finances
Land acquisition and property maintenance
At the conclusion of the course, one graduate will be awarded:
-
Full title to a brand-new duplex
Hands on Coaching to support long-term success
The winner will be announced during the Open House Soirée on October 18, 2025, details coming soon.
Addressing Real Challenges to Ownership
Soaring mortgage rates have placed traditional homeownership out of reach for many hardworking families. This initiative offers an alternative, removing the need for a down payment while also equipping participants with knowledge. Supported by Prosperity Bank, the NAACP, and a network of community partners, the program seeks to reduce the homeownership gap and offer a sustainable entry point into real estate.
"We're focused on impact," Thibodeaux added. "For families who've been told to wait or who've felt shut out of the market, this is a chance to step into ownership on solid ground."
About JB Thibodeaux Homes and Properties
JB Thibodeaux Homes and Properties is a real estate development firm committed to expanding access to homeownership and financial mobility. Through innovative design, strategic education, and inclusive partnerships, JBTH transforms properties into opportunities for economic growth and sustainability.
Press Contact: LaToya F Hurley, 3469809062,
SOURCE JB Thibodeaux Homes and Properties
