Houston Developer JB Thibodeaux Launches First Ever Duplex Giveaway To Support Local First Time Buyers

The launch created an immediate buzz. In fact, the program's website experienced a temporary outage due to the high volume of submissions within the first hour. The Duplex Flex Giveaway is the first of its kind and apart of the First Home, First Investment initiative, a broader effort that offers property ownership alongside a structured educational experience.

The initiative was formally introduced at a press conference held on July 15, 2025, with the support of local and state leaders, including:



Councilmember Willie Davis , Houston City Council At-Large Position 2

State Representative Charlene Ward , Texas House of Representatives Letters of support were also received from Councilmember Tarsha Jackson and Twila Carter , Houston City Council At-Large Position 3.

Their collective presence highlighted the community's investment in innovative approaches to housing access.

"This is bigger than just handing someone a set of keys," said the Duplex Giveaway innovator James Thibodeaux . "It's about delivering a foundation for long-term financial security and helping families take the first step toward building a legacy."

How the Program Works – The six-week cohort will provide 44 participants with hands-on guidance from industry professionals.

Key takeaways:



Navigating the homebuying process

Real Estate basics for investing

Tools to manage personal finances Land acquisition and property maintenance

At the conclusion of the course, one graduate will be awarded:



Full title to a brand-new duplex Hands on Coaching to support long-term success

The winner will be announced during the Open House Soirée on October 18, 2025, details coming soon.

Addressing Real Challenges to Ownership

Soaring mortgage rates have placed traditional homeownership out of reach for many hardworking families. This initiative offers an alternative, removing the need for a down payment while also equipping participants with knowledge. Supported by Prosperity Bank, the NAACP, and a network of community partners, the program seeks to reduce the homeownership gap and offer a sustainable entry point into real estate.

"We're focused on impact," Thibodeaux added. "For families who've been told to wait or who've felt shut out of the market, this is a chance to step into ownership on solid ground."

About JB Thibodeaux Homes and Properties

JB Thibodeaux Homes and Properties is a real estate development firm committed to expanding access to homeownership and financial mobility. Through innovative design, strategic education, and inclusive partnerships, JBTH transforms properties into opportunities for economic growth and sustainability.

