Nexteer Unveils Its Motioniqtm Software Suite For Intelligent Motion Control



Accelerates Development; Enhances Quality, Safety, Performance & Cost Efficiency Leverages Nexteer's Chassis Domain Knowledge & By-Wire Technology Portfolio

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive today unveiled its MotionIQTM software suite for intelligent motion control. Engineered on proven algorithms deployed in over 115 million vehicles globally, MotionIQ streamlines by-wire chassis control, development and vehicle health-monitoring workflows into a single suite, helping OEMs get to market faster while enhancing quality and cost efficiencies.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Motion Control

Nexteer's new software suite comprises three product groups, MotionIQ/ControlTM, MotionIQ/DevTM and MotionIQ/HealthTM, that seamlessly work together to deliver precise motion control, accelerated chassis development and advanced predictive maintenance. They include:



MotionIQ/ControlTM: Advanced vehicle dynamics functions including Steer-by-Brake, Hands-Off Detection, Quiet WheelTM Steering, Road Surface Detection and other functions for superior driving experiences. Many of these advanced, award-winning software solutions are already deployed in vehicles on the road through Nexteer's Electric Power Steering (EPS) and Steer-by-Wire (SbW) programs.

MotionIQ/DevTM: Advanced software development tools, backed by Nexteer's systems integration and software expertise, accelerate feature development from days to minutes through automated coding and integration. By combining these advanced tools, proven systems integration expertise and flexible development approaches, Nexteer empowers OEMs to safely design their own in-house steering control algorithms and seamlessly integrate new features - all within a no-code, model-based environment. This reduces costs, shortens production lead time and minimizes error-prone manual coding. MotionIQ/HealthTM: Leverages prognostic software and AI-powered virtual sensors to continuously monitor the electrical and mechanical functionality of steering and other chassis components as well as tires. This enhances customer satisfaction by proactively predicting issues before they occur - minimizing costly fleet downtime, enabling convenient maintenance scheduling and significantly reducing diagnostic time, errors and expenses. MotionIQ/HealthTM also offers valuable insights into product quality and development, helping to reduce costs for OEMs and suppliers by using anonymized data from actual lifecycle conditions.

"In today's hyper-competitive automotive industry, OEMs are in a global race to bring high-quality, software-defined vehicles to market faster while also reducing development costs. To achieve this, suppliers must be more than partners; we must become force multipliers," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "Nexteer's MotionIQ software answers this call by unifying chassis motion control, development and health-monitoring into a single suite, helping OEMs slash development cycles, drive down costs and embed the latest by-wire technologies. With MotionIQ, Nexteer is not only delivering smarter software; we're transforming the way chassis systems are engineered and integrated at scale."

Virtual Simulation Reduces Cost & Development Time

Nexteer also offers comprehensive testing and validation capabilities, including platforms like Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) and Virtual ECUs (V-ECUs) for active system simulation. Nexteer's level three and four V-ECU enables system-level verification early in the development cycle. This allows OEMs to begin software testing before physical hardware is available and identify issues earlier to prevent costly mistakes later in development.

Engineering Collaboration for Accelerated Development & Integration

Partners with specialized expertise and global insights, like Nexteer, are essential in helping OEMs rapidly design, develop, test and seamlessly integrate cutting-edge software solutions into vehicles, driving both innovation and efficiency. Nexteer's team of engineers acts as an extension of its customer's teams, championing agile software development to ensure efficient delivery, rapid prototyping and flexible products. Nexteer's software development process has been certified ASIL (Automotive Safety Integrity Level) D compliant with the ISO 26262 Functional Safety Standard and successfully assessed for ASPICE compliance.

Strategic Partner to Support SDV Transition

As OEMs adopt more centralized E/E architectures to support their software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms, they are increasingly bringing software development in-house - including functions embedded in vehicle subsystems and core to their brands. Nexteer has numerous EPS and SbW production programs in development with global OEMs to deliver decoupled steering software.

This approach empowers OEM ownership of unique steering functions and accelerates speed-to-market for their SDVs. By working together in a more collaborative way, Nexteer helps drive engineering efficiencies for its customers by maintaining common software systems across vehicle platforms, enabling easier technology integration and updates, while also providing flexibility to support brand diversification needs.

For MotionIQTM product or sales inquiries, you can contact a Nexteer representative at [email protected] . To learn more, please visit Nexteer/Software.

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others.

