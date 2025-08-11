Futurhealth Offers Users Complimentary Access To Apple Fitness+ For Movement And Motivation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturHealth , a leading provider of personalized weight-loss solutions, today announced that it will bring Apple Fitness+ , the award-winning fitness and wellness service that is welcoming to all, to members who are enrolled in a FuturHealth program at no additional cost. The offer gives FuturHealth users additional fitness tools to help them reach their goals.

This offer underscores FuturHealth's commitment to empowering members with a comprehensive toolkit that supports sustainable, personalized weight loss journeys, whether with medication, nutrition, fitness, or a combination of all three.

"Our top priority has always been to help people on a weight loss journey experience real, long-lasting results through holistic lifestyle changes and personalized support," said Luke Mahoney, co-founder and CEO of FuturHealth. "With this Fitness+ offer, users can tap into thousands of workouts and meditations-wherever and whenever they choose-at no extra cost."

Fitness+ offers users access to thousands of workouts and meditations in 4K Ultra High Definition on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, ranging from 5 to 45 minutes across 12 different types including Strength, HIIT, Treadmill, Rowing, Cycling, Yoga, and more. All it takes is an iPhone to get started- and with Apple Watch, users can unlock even more motivation through personalized, real-time metrics right onscreen. Fitness+ workouts feature energizing music playlists by today's top artists all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers that can be done anytime, anywhere. Fitness+ also offers inspiring audio experiences including Time to Walk and Time to Run.

Users can access the Fitness+ offer by simply tapping on the Apple Fitness+ module on the home screen in the FuturHealth app.

This announcement follows a series of significant milestones for the company. This year alone, FuturHealth launched Affirm's flexible payment options for members, partnered with Valisure to ensure the highest quality and safety standards for weight-loss medications, and released compelling efficacy data showing that combining the FuturHealth Program with weight-loss treatments significantly enhances weight loss outcomes compared to medication alone.

About FuturHealth :

FuturHealth is your partner in weight loss, providing personalized guidance designed to work with your everyday life. Together with a team of doctors, dietitians, and weight-loss experts, we combine scientifically-proven medications with clinically-crafted, expertly-curated meals for quick, easy, effective, and affordable wins. Founded with a mission to create a holistic and personalized alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all weight-loss solutions, we meet each person where they are on their unique journey, empowering them to confidently take control of their well-being at every step of the way. With a network of 350+ providers across 48 states, FuturHealth has transformed the lives of over 1.5 million patients and counting. In under a year, it has achieved an extraordinary 980% growth in active patients and facilitated over 6 billion online interactions.

