Orbia Netafim Introduces Mega-PULSARTM To Protect Orchards From Extreme Heatwaves

New full-coverage sprinkler system complements Orbia Netafim's extreme weather mitigation solutions to offer year-round crop defense from weather-related risks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia Advance Corporation's S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) Precision Agriculture business Netafim , the global leader in precision irrigation solutions, which is celebrating its 60th year of innovation, announced today the introduction of Mega-PULSARTM, a unique full-coverage pulsing sprinkler technology developed to protect orchards from intensifying heatwaves and severe heat stress. This rollout marks the latest addition to Orbia Netafim's portfolio of extreme weather mitigation solutions and is specifically tailored to help growers of high-value subtropical crops, such as avocado, mango, lychee and more by addressing the growing threat of extreme heatwaves and water scarcity.

As heatwaves intensify and become more frequent, especially during fruit set stage and pre-harvest periods when fruit yield and quality are most vulnerable, crops require innovative solutions to retain moisture and supplement traditional irrigation methods. Mega-PULSARTM distributes uniform pulses of low-volume water throughout the orchard canopy, forming a localized microclimate that reduces temperature and elevates humidity to shield crops from heat stress.

Mega-PULSARTM's combination of wide spacing installation, high uniformity, and minimal water usage makes it unique in the industry. The system supports a range of flow rates and spacing configurations, to enable growers to customize deployments to match an orchard's specific size and topography. Its modular design simplifies installation, reduces the number of units needed per hectare, and lowers ongoing maintenance and labor costs for upkeep and installation. These advantages make Mega-PULSARTM a compelling solution for high-value produce growers seeking to both reduce overhead costs and future-proof their operations against climate variability.

Building on Orbia Netafim's array of sustainable agricultural solutions, Mega-PULSARTM extends that innovation to deliver full-area protection from extreme heat events with high water-use efficiency. At the heart of this innovation is the company's proprietary pulsation mechanism that distributes water in a "light rain" pattern. This mimics natural rainfall, allowing for both direct cooling, where droplets lower the temperature of tree surfaces, and evaporative cooling, where the surrounding air temperature is decreased as water evaporates. The result is a more resilient orchard environment that safeguards both fruit yield and quality.

"Today's growers are facing a new level of agricultural risk driven by extreme weather events, especially more frequent heatwaves, and most are not prepared," said Orit Katzir, Global Product Manager at Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim). "We developed Mega-PULSARTM in direct response to the evolving needs of our growers, offering a scalable and efficient way to protect orchards from every angle and at every phase of orchard growth. This innovation follows our ongoing mission over the past 60 years to help farmers grow more with less, even in the face of unprecedented challenges."

Initial installations of Mega-PULSARTM began in Spring 2025, with early results pointing to significant improvements in increasing relative humidity and lowering temperature across orchards, validating its promise as a transformative tool for orchard heat mitigation.

For more information about Mega-PULSARTM, visit here .

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor & Energy Materials sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 23,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with a strong U.S. manufacturing presence and headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $7.5 billion in revenue in 2024. To learn more, visit: orbia

About Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim)

Orbia's Precision Agriculture business Netafim is the world's largest irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions that address food, water and land scarcity for a sustainable future. Founded in 1965, Orbia Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, by specializing in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, Orbia Netafim delivers irrigation and greenhouse projects as well as landscape and mining irrigation solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Orbia Netafim is also leading the way in digital farming, irrigation and fertigation through integrating real-time monitoring, analysis and automated control into one state-of-the-art system. With 33 subsidiaries, 19 manufacturing plants, 2 recycling plants and 4,500 employees worldwide, Orbia Netafim delivers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers, allowing smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers and investors in over 100 countries to grow more with lessTM. To learn more, visit: netafim

Media Contact

Adi Ishay

Communications Manager

Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim) [email protected]

Mushkie Meyer

PR Manager

Headline Media

[email protected]

US:+1 914 336 4035

UK:+44 203 769 4034

SOURCE Netafim

