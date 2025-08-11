Brigade Promotes Vehicle Safety Solutions At The BCMSA & PWABC Joint Annual Conference And Trade Show 2025

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A team from Brigade will be attending the Municipal Safety Association & Public Works Association of British Columbia's Joint Annual Conference and Trade Show 2025 in Whistler, BC between October 6th and 8th. The BCMSA is an independent non-profit organization committed to improving the health and safety of workers throughout the province.

One of the goals of the conference is to showcase emerging technologies which contribute to worker safety. The Brigade team are looking forward to meeting fleet managers and operators who have workforce safety as their top priority.

During the conference, Brigade will be discussing how operators can navigate appropriate safety solutions to ensure driver confidence on the road as well as in industries where safety is key such as construction, quarrying and mining, agriculture, forestry and waste management.

The importance of Vision Zero is another topic on the Brigade team's agenda. Vision Zero is a multi-national safety initiative with the ultimate goal of eliminating road fatalities caused by collisions due to poor visibility and vehicle blind spots. These include distribution and freight trucks, buses and coaches, emergency response vehicles and refuse trucks.

Vision Zero regulations have already been introduced to 25 cities across Canada, including British Columbia, Québec, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver, with many more cities considering it as part of their road safety plans. The Bureau de normalization du Québec is also forging ahead on safety issues, having earlier this year invited comments on its new Direct Vision Standard and Safety Index for large trucks. Quebec's policy will establish a methodology for measuring visibility, develop a ratings system, and identify countermeasures for vehicles which don't meet minimum visibility requirements.

Some of the vehicle safety solutions which the Brigade team will be discussing include HFR cameras , as well as its Backeye 360° HFR HD camera system , and Backsense® Radar .

Backsense® heavy-duty radar proximity sensor systems are designed to detect objects in blind spots, significantly increasing site safety. They detect stationary and moving objects, providing the driver with in-cab visual and audible warnings. Backsense® Radar sensors are available in fixed detection range models and fully programmable models allowing custom detection areas and the ability to calibrate-out fixed objects or bodywork.

Brigade's 360-degree camera featuring cutting-edge HFR (Human Form Recognition) is capable of identifying humans in vehicle blind spots. The intelligent camera system aids maneuverability by providing drivers with a complete 360-degree view of their vehicle in a single image. The system merges images from four cameras positioned around the vehicle and provides a real-time view on an in-cab monitor, creating a 'bird's-eye view' of the vehicle and its surroundings.

HFR cameras locate and recognize pedestrians within a pre-defined zone and reliably inform the driver visually and/or audibly of their presence. Algorithms train the system to recognize human beings and zone out other distractions, reducing false alarms and keeping ground workers safe.

Brigade's recently upgraded award-winning HFR HD Backeye®360 camera has been a bestseller for the company since its 2023 launch. The 360-degree camera now features cutting-edge HFR capable of identifying humans in vehicle blind spots.

Warren Di Marco, CEO of Brigade Canada, said:

"By enhancing our cameras with HFR technology, we offer operators even greater assurance that they are using the safest solutions available. Our innovative systems not only keep drivers safe but also provide critical support. Brigade's HFR cameras integrate effortlessly into a vehicle's existing infrastructure for a seamless upgrade and are compatible with our entire range of HFR-powered devices.

"Our mission since 1976 has been to carry out meticulous research and develop trusted and reliable vehicle safety solutions to assist drivers and fleet managers. If you'd like to meet up at the Show, please get in touch. We hope to see as many people as possible and look forward to raising awareness of enhanced operational safety throughout British Columbia."

Brigade will be attending the Joint Annual Conference and Trade Show 2025 at the Whistler Conference Centre, 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC, V8E 1J2 between October 6th and 8th . Find them at booth 208.

Notes to Editors

Brigade is a global market leader and award-winning provider of commercial and machinery vehicle safety solutions. The company's mission is to save lives, protect vulnerable road users and assist drivers to manoeuvre safely by creating high-quality products that reduce the risk of collisions and eliminate vehicle blind spots.

Founded in 1976 by Chris Hanson-Abbott OBE, Brigade introduced the very first back up alarm to Europe and has been at the forefront of championing vehicle and machinery safety ever since. The company is renowned for pioneering industry-compliant products as well as developing and patenting new and innovative technology.

Brigade's product portfolio offers a range of devices suitable for OEM and aftermarket customers. These include the very latest AI-enhanced 360-degree camera systems, camera monitor systems, White Sound® reversing alarms, radar and ultrasonic sensors enhanced with AI capabilities, as well as video recording devices and dashcams which are compatible with various telematics platforms, including Brigade Telematics. Brigade's products can be integrated to suit a broad range of applications and requirements. All devices come with generous warranty periods (some lifetime), technical support and expert aftercare.

