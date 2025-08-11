Carson Group Launches Private Client Services To Elevate High-Net-Worth Advisory Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program empowers advisors to serve high-net-worth clients with personalized, high-impact financial strategies

Omaha, Neb., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $45 billion* in assets under management (AUM), is expanding its offerings for advisors with the launch of Private Client Services, a suite of white-glove solutions designed to help Carson advisors serve and retain high-net-worth (HNW) clients. The expansion reflects Carson's continued commitment to support its advisors and fuel organic growth through specialized, high-impact solutions.

Led by Private Client Services and Solutions Strategist Jamie Carroll, CFP®, the Private Client Services team is dedicated to helping Carson advisors attract and serve those with $10 million or more in investable assets. With over two decades of experience working with high-net-worth individuals, Carroll brings deep expertise and insight to this specialized space.

Through Private Client Services, Carroll and her team will work in partnership with Carson advisors to give them the confidence and resources to service highly affluent clients with complex financial needs. The team will work directly with an advisor to create a customized offering. They'll also provide direct support for each advisor's meeting with prospective HNW clients.

“High-net-worth clients often require services beyond traditional wealth management, including business exit planning, advanced estate and risk planning, succession planning and intergenerational coordination, in addition to concierge and lifestyle services. They need a team that can coordinate every aspect of their financial lives, and our team is not only ready to deliver, we're already doing it,” said Carroll.“I've had success focusing on this demographic for over 20 years, providing highly customized and personalized services throughout my career, and we're eager to help other Carson advisors become the trusted partners that generational wealth expects.”

The Private Client team is comprised of highly skilled investment research and wealth strategy specialists who curate custom portfolios and provide services ranging from advanced estate and tax planning to business advisory and philanthropic planning. The solution includes a robust suite of tools and collateral that can be personalized to meet the sophisticated needs of each HNW client. By combining the Private Client team's deep knowledge with the local relationships and personal touch of Carson advisors, this initiative creates a powerful partnership designed to deliver exceptional experiences. Whether it's guiding legacy planning or building multi-generational strategies focused on financial health and wellness, this program equips advisors to preserve a family's legacy with intention and care.

Carson's Private Client offering is strategically positioned for significant growth based in trends in wealth management. Notably, the top 3.2% of U.S. households control a $27.5 trillion in investable assets (RFI Global ). As Carson experiences rapid growth, the new offering will enable Carson advisors to more effectively move up market to support this demographic by providing critical HNW services at a time when these needs are most pressing.

“At Carson, our community is proudly practitioner-led-built by advisors, for advisors. The launch of Private Client Services leans further into that model to ensure advisors are fully supported as they attract HNW clients and expand their value proposition,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group.“We recognize that high-net-worth individuals have complex financial needs, and they expect a level of service that is both sophisticated and highly personalized. Our Private Client offering is designed to meet that expectation by empowering advisors with the tools, expertise and curated experiences needed to elevate their practice and better serve wealthy families.”

“With Private Client Services, we're giving advisors the sophisticated tools and white-glove support they need to confidently serve high-net-worth families and be the advisor that generational wealth requires,” said Dani Fava, Chief Strategy Officer at Carson Group.“Strategically, this positions our firm-and our advisors-for long-term growth by enabling a move up market. As we continue to attract top advisor talent from across the country and invest in transformative capabilities and strategic business resources, we're empowering advisors to scale their practices, deepen client relationships and reach new demographics with intention and impact.”

