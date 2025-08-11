Hotelplanner To Extend Its Support Of The Progress Tour In New Title Sponsorship Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The relationship expands HotelPlanner's investment in the next generation of British Tennis stars

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced that the Progress Tour (the UK's leading independent transitional tour for new Tennis stars) will be renamed the HotelPlanner Tour.

The five-year agreement will see a £250,000 annual increase to the tour's prize fund, with Great Britain Davis Cup Winner and ATP World Top 20 professional player Dan Evans acting as the HotelPlanner Tour's brand ambassador.

This extends HotelPlanner's existing investment in tennis and will enable the Tour to provide an improved service to its members, fans, and athletes across the network.

HotelPlanner will provide participants with great hotel rates for national and international travel, player hospitality, and voucher prizes.

“HotelPlanner's tech opens hotel doors for millions of travelers each year. It's great to be opening the doors for the best up-and-coming tennis players,” Tim Hentschel, CEO, HotelPlanner.

“I'm excited to welcome HotelPlanner on board as title sponsor of the tour as we embark on this new chapter,” Barry Fulcher, Founder and Director of the Tour, said.“As with the Progress Tour, the newly named HotelPlanner Tour will continue to provide first-class playing experiences and earning opportunities for those players looking to progress their tennis careers and transition to the professional game.”

ABOUT HOTELPLANNER

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com; its meetings & events-focused sites and Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition, Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at .

ABOUT THE HOTELPLANNER TOUR

The Progress Tour was set up in 2017 to give aspiring British players more earning opportunities on home soil. Since its inception, the tour has seen over 6,000 players take part in over 18,000 level-based and progressive matches and paid out over £1.3M in prize money, all of which has been independently sourced and privately funded. This year's Wimbledon Championships saw over 30 former Progress Tour players and champions compete across Men's and Women's events.

The motivation for the tour stems from a belief that we need to provide more and better opportunities for transitioning players to earn prize money and player support whilst competing domestically.

Tim Gunstone

Chief Communication Officer

HotelPlanner

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at