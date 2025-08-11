New Jersey Lottery Searches For Jersey's Top Dogs
The contest marks the first time the New Jersey Lottery has invited the public to help shape a Scratch-Offs ticket. Open to New Jersey pet parents, the“Jersey's Top Dogs” contest runs from August 11 through August 24. Dogs of all breeds, sizes, and temperaments are welcome, whether they bring bold Jersey energy, laid-back charm, or irresistible cuteness.
The chosen dogs will help bring the“Jersey Dog” ticket to life, connecting players 18 and older with the state's favorite canine companions. It celebrates the playful spirit and personality of dogs from across the state, engaging pet lovers in a unique and interactive way.
The“Jersey Dog” ticket is among the New Jersey Lottery's several new themed Scratch-Offs planned for 2026, designed to celebrate local pride and community connections. This contest offers residents a unique opportunity to showcase their dogs on a widely distributed statewide ticket and become a New Jersey Scratch-Offs star.
To enter, participants can visit the New Jersey Lottery's Instagram page, @NJLottery , or go directly to JerseysTopDogs.com to upload their entry. Winners will be notified by September 17.
For more information and official rules, visit .
About the New Jersey Lottery
Since its inception in 1970, the Lottery has contributed nearly $33.7 billion to the State, helping to support many worthwhile programs and services. Lottery profits currently help bolster the public employee pension system under a 30-year agreement signed into law in 2017.
Media Inquiries:
Emily Auriemma, ... (cell 856-723-3055)
Emily Scuderi, ... (cell 551-427-8985)
*Note: Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment