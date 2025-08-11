Melissa G Wilson Launches Free Networlding Great Exchange Guidebook To Empower Support Circles And Transform Careers

Melissa G Wilson

- Melissa G WilsonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bestselling author and publishing leader Melissa G Wilson is offering a free giveaway of her acclaimed Networlding Great Exchange Guidebook - a practical and empowering companion to her bestselling book, Networlding, which held the #10 spot on Amazon across all categories (in Chiago) for an entire year.This guidebook giveaway is part of Melissa's larger mission to inspire a new wave of Support Circles - small, purpose-driven networking groups that follow the Seven Steps of Networlding, a process licensed by Motorola University and Yale's Graduate School of Business."Networking is not about collecting contacts - it's about creating connection," shares Wilson during a recent event. "Support Circles take this to the next level. They're the new model for mutual growth and real opportunity."A Movement Rooted in ConnectionSupport Circles are small, consistent groups of 4–6 professionals who meet to work through the Networlding Great Exchange Guidebook and its seven-step framework. Through intentional relationship-building, participants learn to:.Generate leads, introductions, and referrals.Build credibility and visibility.Find new jobs and opportunities more quickly.Unlock hidden paths to growth through diverse networks.Accelerate their careers with structured supportSpecial Incentive: Participants who complete 3–4 of the Networlding steps will be invited to a private Q&A session with Melissa Wilson, where she will provide personalized feedback and next-step strategies.The Networlding Difference: Seven Levels of SupportUnlike traditional networking models, Networlding is built on a unique foundation of seven levels of support that foster deeper, more meaningful connections:1.Emotional Support – Encouragement and empathy that builds trust2.Informational Support – Sharing relevant facts, resources, and insights3.Knowledge Support – Offering expertise and specialized skills4.Promotional Support – Advocating for others authentically and visibly5.Wisdom Support – Providing guidance from personal and professional experience6.Transformational Opportunities Support – Co-creating breakthrough ideas and collaborations7.Community Support – Creating impact that benefits the larger societyThese levels are embedded in every Support Circle conversation - transforming casual check-ins into purposeful relationships that generate real opportunity.About the Networlding Great Exchange GuidebookThe guidebook is designed to be practical, fun, and immediately useful, featuring:.Networking strength checklists.Curated questions to deepen your conversations.Step-by-step methods for building networks that truly work.Monthly action plans to stay on track"Whether you're a new graduate, a mid-career professional, or a team leader, the guidebook helps transform your relationships into reliable pipelines of opportunity," she said.Target AudienceMelissa created this initiative for:.New adults (ages 20–35) seeking direction and meaningful growth.Mid-management professionals aiming to level up their careers.Team leaders and entrepreneurs ready to foster long-term success through community"When you give first and give consistently, opportunities start finding you," says Wilson. "That's the magic of Networlding."Impact with a PurposeThrough her Leadership 12–29 Initiative, Melissa donates a portion of the proceeds from all book-related projects she creates to help young adults (ages 12–29) access mentoring, apprenticeships, and training that build bridges to brighter futures.How to Get Involved1.Download the guidebook for free at2.Start a Support Circle: Invite 3–5 peers or colleagues3.Begin the Seven Steps of Networlding using the guidebook framework4.Unlock a private session with Melissa by completing the first few steps5.Connect and share: Join Melissa on Substack, LinkedIn, and to share your journeyAbout Melissa G Wilson & NetworldingMelissa G Wilson is the founder of Networlding Publishing, a hybrid publishing firm that has helped more than 170 thought leaders bring their books and ideas to life. She has authored or co-authored ten traditionally published books, six of which became bestsellers. Her Networlding methodology was developed over 20 years and adopted by major organizations and educational institutions nationwide.Melissa has served on the University of Chicago's Women's Business Graduate Advisory Board for seven years and continues to advocate for books and tools that make the world better.

