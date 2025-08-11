SEOPS To Include Early Spacecraft Detection And Monitoring Services With Its Launch Contracts

Digantara's safety of flight services are included with SEOPS' launch contracts for free for two months

In an industry-first move, a partnership with Digantara delivers complementary post-launch spacecraft identification and monitoring amid rising orbital traffic

- Chad Brinkley, CEO of SEOPSSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Space launch services provider SEOPS announced Monday during the 39th Annual Small Satellite Conference it is expanding its launch and integration services offerings to include early on-orbit spacecraft identification and tracking, a first for the industry. The Texas-based company will offer two months of in-orbit safety of flight services, including satellite identification, custody, and collision avoidance services -at no additional cost-to all customers through a new partnership with Digantara , a rising space surveillance and intelligence firm. Customers may extend these in-orbit safety of flight services beyond the initially provided period, ensuring flexible, mission-focused access to spaceflight dynamics and mission safety.The service aims to help satellite operators quickly identify and gain custody of their spacecraft following deployment, reducing the industry's common 24- to 48-hour wait to establish first contact. In addition to its robust analytics, Digantara provides data-as-a-service through its growing sensor network of ground and space-based sensors. Together, the services help satellite operators maintain custody of satellites for ensuring safety.With industry forecasts projecting nearly 70,000 satellites entering orbit over the next several years, accurate post-launch tracking has become critical to preventing spacecraft loss and improving space traffic safety.“Space situational awareness is no longer optional-it's essential,” said Chad Brinkley, chief executive officer of SEOPS.“It's unacceptable to us that in 2025, with all the tools and access available, satellite operators are still forced to wait, struggle to make first contact, or operate in an elevated risk posture after launch. By integrating Digantara's services directly into our launch offering, we're giving operators the tools they need to reduce risk, improve responsiveness, and safeguard their missions from day one. Digantara's technology has garnered an impressive track record with commercial and government agencies around the world and we're looking forward to bringing our combined solutions to a wider audience.”Digantara's space-based surveillance constellation offers persistent monitoring of Resident Space Objects (RSOs), detecting and tracking objects as small as five centimeters. This capability significantly minimizes data gaps, delivering persistent monitoring of the near-Earth environment to ensure improved safety and the long-term sustainability of space operations. Complementing its core data services, Digantara offers customizable safety of flight tools. Designed for interoperability, this tool ingests data from multiple sources and integrates seamlessly into satellite operators' existing platforms through standardized APIs, enhancing mission assurance and operational efficiency.“Open-source data is no longer enough,” said Anirudh Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Digantara.“With the growing number of spacecraft in orbit, the need for reliable, near real-time traffic coordination has never been more urgent. The SEOPS team brings a shared commitment to enhancing customer outcomes, making our combined capabilities even more impactful in ensuring mission continuity and orbital safety.”SEOPS, which has supported deployments for customers including the U.S. Space Force, NRO, NASA as well as commercial operators worldwide, is bundling the Digantara tracking capability into its standard mission services agreements. The alliance signals a shift toward greater end-to-end support in the commercial launch sector, as operators seek turnkey solutions that extend beyond the launchpad.About SEOPSU.S.-owned and operated, SEOPS is a leading provider of integration and launch solutions for smallsats headed to LEO, cislunar, and beyond. The team brings years of experience and trusted relationships with launch vehicle providers, helping customers expertly execute mission campaigns for education, scientific advancement and national security needs, including tactically responsive rideshare launch. SEOPS' comprehensive launch services, from capacity procurement to flexible deployment systems, mission design and integration services, ensure payloads get on orbit in the most seamless, cost-effective way possible. For more information or to book your next launch, visit seops.About DigantaraDigantara is a Space Surveillance and Intelligence company, specializing in Space Situational Awareness (SSA) with a focus on ensuring the safety, sustainability, and long-term viability of orbital operations. Leveraging advanced capabilities in space-based detection, tracking, identification, and monitoring, Digantara delivers comprehensive domain awareness across all orbital regimes. Through its unified platform, the company equips end-users with actionable intelligence, integrating critical data and insights for real-time decision-making.###

Jodi Sorensen

Little Candle Marketing, on behalf of SEOPS

+1 2068564202

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.