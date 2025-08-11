Glamour In Top Gear: Hamptons Concours Turns Up The Heat With $100M Worth Of Exotic Cars, Vips, And High-Octane Style

RAND Luxury Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bradford Rand and the RAND Luxury team presented the 2025 Hamptons Concours at the magnificent private estate of Maria and Kenneth Fishel in Bridgehampton. This invitation-only, red-carpet automotive lifestyle event benefited the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).The 2025 Hamptons Concours was RAND Luxury's largest Hamptons event in its nearly 20 year history that featured an awe-inspiring display of over $100 million worth of rare Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, and Aston Martin motorcars, meticulously curated to delight over 700 automobile connoisseurs, collectors, and high-net-worth guests.Ferrari and Porsche motorcars were judged by a series of top automotive connoisseurs and on a lighter note, The“Sexiest Car Award” was presented by Candice Bushnell, author, television producer and inspiration of the Emmy & Golden Globe Award Winning Series“Sex in the City!”Some of the spectacular and rare cars from Ferrari included the F40, La Ferrari, SP3 and 1974 Dino GTS. Special Porsches on the Polo Field included a 1962 356B Outlaw Coupe, 1988 930 Slant Nose Flachbau, the 1971 911 Magnus Walker Outlaw and from Lamborghini, the iconic 1984 White Countach which was given the Young Entrepreneurs Award by Chase Rand, son of the event's producer Bradford Rand.Notable Attendees included: Bradford Rand, Ken Fishel, Maria Fishel, Candace Bushnell, Aliana Lohan, Dina Lohan, Nicole Miller, Luann deLesseps,“Aunt” Sue Hrib, Alan Lieberman, Chris Teakle, Jordan Lippner, Christopher Gravagna, Marisa Martino, and Jake Phipps.2025 Sponsors include: Ferrari of Long Island, Vahan, Remy Martin/Louis XIII, Roger Dubuis Timepieces, ApolloJets, Aston Martin of Long Island, Ferrari Club of North America (Empire State Region), Manhattan Motorcars, Morgan Stanley, Telmont Champagne, McLaren of Long Island, Putnam Leasing, Universal, Overfinch, Perroni, Habbertad, One11 Competition, Long Island Sports Cars, One Roq Spirits, Ryan Friedman Motor Cars, Ineos, Optyx New York, Mezcalum, Rendezvous, Auxo Golf Simulators, Grandstand Sports, Lucid, Faricars, Notorious Pink Rose, Proshine, Staple Gin, Garage Living, East Hampton Shucker Company, WTR+, Recover, CyberRisk Alliance, BIATCHTequila, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County (Old Bags Luncheon), and Hamptons Ice.About RAND Luxury:RAND Luxury produces a series of Press, Media & Affluent Consumer Charity events that showcase fine cars, jewelry, electronics, private jet co's, watches, wine, travel, artwork & more in New York City, during The Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and in the Hamptons. The company's team has produced over 2,500 events since 1993 including Job Expo, TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Investment Expo, The“Luxury Escape” Lounge during Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and the Hamptons Luxury Brunch Series. RAND Luxury has also produced numerous automotive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati & McLaren!For more information, visit:IG: @RANDLuxury | F: Randluxury | X / T: @randluxury @HamptonsConcours @BradfordRand

