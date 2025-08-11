Joy Bar Coffee Co. Pours A New Blend Of Inclusion As A Certified Autism Centertm

IBCCES has awarded the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to both Joy Bar Coffee Co. locations - on Main St. and Eastchester Dr.

- Tiffany McDowell, owner of Joy Bar Coffee

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to both Joy Bar Coffee Co. locations–on Main St. and Eastchester St. To earn the CAC certifications, at least 80% of customer-facing staff at both locations completed autism and sensory training to enhance their understanding of autism and gain practical skills for effectively supporting and including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Joy Bar Coffee Co. was founded on the principle that every member of our community deserves to share in joyful experiences. Whether it's as a consumer or an employee, High Point offers so much as a city, and our dream has always been to break down barriers that would limit any person or persons from enjoying all the positive experiences it offers,” says Tiffany McDowell, owner of Joy Bar Coffee.“As a competitive integrated employer who takes tremendous pride in offering paid employment to a diverse group of typically and differently-abled people, our mission of inclusion extends to our customers as well.”

“Training staff to enhance understanding and empathy for neurodiverse customers is perfectly aligned with our mission, and we are grateful for organizations like Visit High Point and IBCCES who make this certification possible,” shares McDowell.

“IBCCES is proud to partner with Joy Bar Coffee Co. and recognize its effort to ensure every person feels welcome when visiting both the Main St. and Eastchester St. shops,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“The Certified Autism CenterTM designations are a testament to Joy Bar's dedication to creating environments where employees feel dignity in their work and every customer can enjoy a welcome and supportive experience.”

By completing the CAC process, Joy Bar Coffee joins a wider movement initiated by Visit High Point, which turned High Point into a Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Joy Bar Coffee is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



About Joy Bar Coffee Co.

We believe all communities benefit from diversity and inclusion. However, it's difficult to find businesses that afford the opportunity for both employees and customers to experience more than a simple transaction. At Joy Bar Coffee, it's so much more than a cup of coffee - it's an opportunity to experience true diversity, appreciation, inclusion, and (most of all) JOY. We believe in our mission so much, we named our business after its key element!

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel, and CertifiedAutismCenter – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

