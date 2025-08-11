5 Major WWE RAW Surprises That Could Set The Stage For Clash In Paris 2025
Tonight's WWE RAW could feature shocking twists, surprise returns, and huge match announcements for Clash in Paris.
The Tribal Chief is set for RAW tonight and may seek payback against Seth Rollins and his Vision faction after last week's ambush. Reigns could use this opportunity to demand a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris 2025, his first title feud since WrestleMania XL.
Naomi has been a dominant Women's World Champion, but her second defense comes tonight against IYO SKY. While she's favored to retain, WWE might shock fans by having her lose, setting up SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the next premium live event.
Becky retained her Women's Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam 2025 but now has Nikki Bella on her case. With Becky facing Maxxine Dupri tonight, chaos could erupt if Bella interferes, forcing an official match announcement for Clash in Paris.
Last week's chaos saw CM Punk cost LA Knight a World Heavyweight Title shot. Their heated argument could lead to WWE confirming a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris, possibly with a future title shot on the line.
After attacking Cena at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar skipped SmackDown but may reappear on RAW to directly challenge him. This could spark speculation of The Beast showing up in Paris for a possible ambush.
