'Unscientific, Not Feasible': PETA India Opposes SC's Order On Removal Of Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Monday said that the removal and "jailing" of stray dogs is unscientific, adding that building enough dog shelters is not feasible. The remarks of PETA came after the Supreme Court took a stern view of the stray dog menace and ordered the government to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks in Delhi-NCR and house them in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs, PETA India, said that the move by the authorities will do nothing to curb the dog population. "Communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has never worked. Per a population survey conducted in 2022-23, Delhi has around 10 lakh community dogs, with less than half sterilised. Forced removal of some 10 lakh community dogs from Delhi's streets will cause uproar in communities that care deeply for them and chaos and suffering for the dogs on a large scale. It will also ultimately do nothing to curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent dog bite incidents. This is because it is unfeasible to build enough dog shelters, and displacing dogs causes fights over territory and problems like starvation," Dr Mini Aravindan said. "Ultimately, dogs make their way back into the same territories, especially when puppies continue to be born. That's why, the government has required that community dogs be sterilised since 2001--a procedure which calms them--and during which time they are also vaccinated against rabies," PETA official said.

PETA India Calls For Effective Dog Sterilisation Program

PETA India also called for the beginning of an effective dog sterilisation program. "Had the Delhi government implemented an effective dog sterilisation program, there would hardly be any dogs on the road today, but it would not be too late to start implementing an effective sterilisation program now. Instead of wasting time, effort, and public resources on ineffective and inhumane displacement drives, an effective sterilisation program is still the solution and urgent need. Other important efforts would include a closure of illegal pet shops and breeders that contribute to animal abandonment, and encouraging the public to take in a dog in need from an animal shelter or the street," the NGO stated.

Earlier today, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets. It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive."If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them.