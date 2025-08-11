Tension Escalates In UP's Fatehpur As Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Is Temple In Fatehpur's Abu Nagar, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisation members stormed an old tomb, asserting it's a temple. They demanded to offer prayers, sparking tension. Visuals show protesters vandalising with sticks. Heavy police deployed to prevent further escalation as situation remains tense.

