Tension Escalates In UP's Fatehpur As Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Is Temple


2025-08-11 09:00:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tension Escalates In UP's Fatehpur As Bajrang Dal Claims Old Tomb Is Temple In Fatehpur's Abu Nagar, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisation members stormed an old tomb, asserting it's a temple. They demanded to offer prayers, sparking tension. Visuals show protesters vandalising with sticks. Heavy police deployed to prevent further escalation as situation remains tense.

