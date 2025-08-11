Why Is Quantum Biopharma In The News Today? Here's An Important Update On Its Multiple Sclerosis Investigational Drug
Quantum BioPharma (QNTM) on Monday announced that it has signed an agreement with a leading contract development and manufacturing organization to manufacture an oral drug formulation of Lucid-MS.
The agreement was signed through Quantum's subsidiary, Huge Biopharma Australia Pty. The company intends to study the oral formulation of Lucid-MS in a mid-stage clinical trial and test its efficacy on humans as a possible treatment for people to regain mobility lost with multiple sclerosis (MS). Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic, often disabling disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.
