Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Why Is Quantum Biopharma In The News Today? Here's An Important Update On Its Multiple Sclerosis Investigational Drug

Why Is Quantum Biopharma In The News Today? Here's An Important Update On Its Multiple Sclerosis Investigational Drug


2025-08-11 09:00:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Quantum BioPharma (QNTM) on Monday announced that it has signed an agreement with a leading contract development and manufacturing organization to manufacture an oral drug formulation of Lucid-MS.

The agreement was signed through Quantum's subsidiary, Huge Biopharma Australia Pty. The company intends to study the oral formulation of Lucid-MS in a mid-stage clinical trial and test its efficacy on humans as a possible treatment for people to regain mobility lost with multiple sclerosis (MS). Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic, often disabling disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109912073

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search