Two Wrestlemanias In 2027? WWE Eyes Global Expansion With Bold Plans

WWE is reportedly making a bold move by planning to host two WrestleMania events in the year 2027, a historic first for the company. Traditionally, WrestleMania has been a single annual event, with only occasional two-night shows like WrestleMania 36. However, this new approach would see WWE expand its flagship spectacle to twice within one calendar year, signaling a major evolution in how the company stages its biggest show.

Saudi Arabia Eyed as Host

One of these WrestleMania events is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, continuing the long-standing and lucrative partnership between WWE and the kingdom that began in 2018. Saudi officials are keen on hosting WrestleMania, and they are reportedly pushing for Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson to be the headliner of the event, which could be a marquee attraction for the region. This would also mark the first time WrestleMania is held outside North America, enhancing WWE's global footprint significantly.

US WrestleMania Location TBD

The second WrestleMania event is expected to remain in the United States, though the precise location for 2027 has not yet been announced. For context, WrestleMania 42 is set to return to Las Vegas and take place over two nights - April 18 and 19, 2026 - at Allegiant Stadium, following the massive success of WrestleMania 41 in the same city.

With plans for two WrestleManias, WWE is exploring whether these will be two fully separate grand events or if they might merge elements into a singular, extended show. Regardless, this ambitious strategy underscores WWE's intent to broaden its global appeal and leverage partnerships while delivering unprecedented experiences for wrestling fans worldwide.

Only time will reveal the full details and impact of this groundbreaking development for WWE's Showcase of the Immortals.