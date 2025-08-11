BMNR Stock Rallies As Ethereum Holdings Surge To Nearly $5B
Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) surged over 12% in pre-market trade on Monday after the company announced it had boosted its Ethereum (ETH) holdings from 833,137 to 1.15 million tokens.
"In just a week, BitMine increased its ETH holdings by $2.0 billion to $4.96 billion (from 833,137 to 1.15 million tokens), lightning speed in the company's pursuit of the 'alchemy of 5%' of ETH," said Thomas Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine's Board of Directors.
The company is currently the largest corporate holder of Ether. BMNR stock had gained 25% on Friday, when Ethereum's price crossed $4,000 for the first time this year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a week ago. BMNR was among the top trending stocks on the platform at the time of writing.
Ethereum's price, meanwhile, was up over 1% in pre-market U.S. trading hours after hitting a four-year high of $4,332 over the weekend. On Monday morning, the cryptocurrency traded at $4,244 at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ETH moved higher within 'bullish' territory.
