Independence Day 2025: 7 Best Telugu Patriotic Movies To Watch On OTT
Celebrate the spirit of freedom this Independence Day 2025 with a handpicked list of Telugu patriotic movies that honor courage, sacrifice, and the love for the motherland. From historical epics to modern-day heroics, these films are streaming on OTT
Now, as India is all set to move towards celebrating Independence Day 2025, one of the finest ways to imbibe the patriotic spirit in the film by the nation's history, sacrifices, and heroes. Telugu filmmakers have produced several classics that deal well with emotion, action, and the pride of the nation. Here are seven of the best Telugu patriotic movies to watch through OTT this upcoming Independence Day.
1. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – Amazon Prime Video
This magnum opus starring Chiranjeevi tells the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, one of the earliest freedom fighters who led a rebellion against British rule. With stellar performances and grand visuals, it's a tribute to unsung heroes.
Why Watch? Historical significance and high-octane action sequences.
2. Kanche – ZEE5
Set during World War II, this film starring Varun Tej beautifully weaves a love story into a backdrop of war and patriotism. It showcases courage, sacrifice, and the fight against discrimination.
Why Watch? Rare portrayal of Telugu soldiers in a global war setting.
4. Razakkar – Amazon Prime Video
Set in the turbulent period around Hyderabad's integration into India, this intense drama depicts the atrocities committed by the Razakars and the struggles of ordinary people.
Why Watch? Offers a gripping look at a dark yet crucial chapter of Telangana's history.
3. Major – Netflix
Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, this biopic starring Adivi Sesh is both emotional and inspiring.
Why Watch? Heartfelt tribute to a modern-day hero.
5. Khadgam – Amazon Prime Video
This action drama by Krishna Vamsi intertwines three stories that converge on themes of national unity, religious harmony, and patriotism. With powerful dialogues and impactful performances, it leaves a lasting message.
Why Watch? A strong reminder that unity is the backbone of the nation.
6. Rudramadevi – Amazon Prime Video
Though primarily a historical epic about the Kakatiya dynasty's queen, the film embodies themes of protecting the motherland and courage in leadership.
Why Watch? Strong female lead with a patriotic undertone.
7. George Reddy – SonyLIV
This biopic follows student leader George Reddy, whose activism and fearless nature inspired many in the fight for social justice.
Why Watch? Inspiring portrayal of youth-led change and resistance.
