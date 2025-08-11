Vyvgart (Efgartigimod) Market Size, Share And Growth Report 2035

MENAFN - Quintile Reports) Thewas estimated atand is projected to reach, reflecting a robustover the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Themarket report offers a comprehensive and nuanced view of the industry, moving beyond conventional analysis. It provides a thorough examination of the markets dynamics, encompassing a detailed exploration of the factors propelling growth, such as evolving economic conditions, advancements in technology, shifts in regulatory policies, and changes in consumer behavior. Furthermore, the report discusses the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of the market's expected growth trajectory and offering data-driven insights into future market dynamics.The Vyvgart (Efgartigimod) market under analysis is characterized by dynamic growth and evolving trends that are reshaping the competitive landscape. With 2025 serving as the base year for this Vyvgart (Efgartigimod) market study, recent data highlights a significant expansion driven by technological advancements, rising consumer demand, and a growing focus on innovation. Companies are refining their go-to-market (GTM) strategies to effectively capture these emerging opportunities and respond to the rapidly changing market dynamics.Key trends influencing the Vyvgart (Efgartigimod) market include the rapid adoption of digital technologies, the integration of sustainable practices, and the increasing importance of customer experience. These trends are not only driving growth but also creating new challenges for industry participants, who must adapt their GTM strategies to navigate regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating economic conditions. Despite these challenges, the Vyvgart (Efgartigimod) market is poised for sustained growth, with emerging markets playing a critical role in the expansion of the industry.Looking ahead, the Vyvgart (Efgartigimod) market is forecasted to continue its upward momentum through 2035, supported by ongoing investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Companies that can effectively tailor their GTM strategies to the evolving market landscape, innovate, and meet shifting consumer demands are likely to achieve sustained success. Vyvgart (Efgartigimod) market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market environment and offers valuable insights into the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities that will shape the industry's future over the next decade. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics across various segments, regions, and countries, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative data. It covers the period from 2017 to 2035, providing a detailed examination of historical performance, current market conditions, and future projections.The report presents a thorough review of market trends, performance metrics, and growth trajectories for the years 2017 through 2024. This historical perspective is crucial for understanding past market behavior and identifying patterns that influence current and future market dynamics.Building on historical data, the report provides forward-looking insights, including market forecasts and growth projections from 2026 to 2035. It details anticipated market trends, emerging opportunities, and potential challenges across different segments, regions, and countries.The report includes a precise calculation of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period of 2026 to 2035. This metric will be instrumental in assessing the expected growth trajectory and the overall market potential during the forecast period.

The vyvgart (efgartigimod) market refers to the global and regional market for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. Vyvgart is a medicine for treating adults with generalised myasthenia gravis (a disease that leads to muscle weakness and tiredness) and whose immune system produces antibodies against a protein called acetylcholine receptor, located on muscle cells. It is given together with other medicines used for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

Efgartigimod is a novel investigational antibody fragment developed to inhibit the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn). It is currently being studied as a potential treatment for serious autoimmune disorders characterized by harmful IgG autoantibodies, addressing a significant unmet clinical need. VYVGART administered through IV infusion enhanced patients' daily functioning and decreased muscle weakness when combined with their existing oral gMG therapy, compared to those who received a placebo alongside their oral treatment.



The growing prevalence of myasthenia gravis is driving the market, with incidence more than doubling from 1952 to 2022, highlighting the need for improved diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.

Introduction of Vyvgart (efgartigimod), the first-in-class FcRn inhibitor, offering a novel mechanism to reduce pathogenic IgG antibodies.

Multi-region approvals and pipeline expansion, with Vyvgart approved in multiple countries including the U.S., EU, and Japan. Demonstrated clinical efficacy and safety in the phase 3 ADAPT trial, with significant improvements in muscle strength and quality of life, and a favorable safety profile.



High treatment cost, ranging from $63,200 to $94,800 per course, and potentially $298,304 to $447,456 annually per patient.

Risk of serious adverse reactions such as angioedema and respiratory issues, and common side effects like urinary tract infections and joint pain.

Stringent regulatory approval processes in key markets result in extended timelines and significant investments. Limited awareness among general practitioners and non-specialists, potentially delaying diagnosis and referrals.

North America: The largest market, with the U.S. being the first to approve Vyvgart for gMG. Strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced diagnostics, and high per capita healthcare spending support uptake.

Europe: Vyvgart is authorized for IV and SC use, with launches in Germany and the UK. Price negotiations and reimbursement planning are ongoing to expand patient access.

Asia-Pacific: Japan and China have approved IV and SC Vyvgart, with lenient antibody status requirements. China added Vyvgart to its National Reimbursement Drug List in January 2024.

Latin America: Growing uptake via hospital pharmacy systems and patient access initiatives, with Brazil as a key hub for biologics targeting neuromuscular conditions.

Middle East & Africa: Limited access to advanced biologics due to disparities in healthcare infrastructure and affordability, despite gradual interest in novel therapies.

United States: First approval in December 2021 for gMG. FDA approved prefilled syringe (Vyvgart Hytrulo) in April 2025 for at-home administration. The U.S. healthcare system is high-spending, averaging $13,432 per person in 2023.

Germany: Approved for SC use in November 2023. High healthcare expenditure, universal multi-payer system, and strong quality oversight support access.

Japan: First approval in January 2022 for gMG irrespective of antibody status. Approved SC formulation in January 2024 and for CIDP in December 2024, showing a progressive regulatory stance.



Vyvgart is a first-in-class FcRn antagonist, targeting pathogenic IgG antibodies and differentiating itself from traditional therapies.

Competition from other FcRn inhibitors like rozanolixizumab and nipocalimab, with varying dosing and administration profiles.

Expansion into subcutaneous delivery offers at-home treatment advantages.

High costs limit uptake; patient support programs and favorable reimbursement are key strategies. Early market entry, strong clinical outcomes, and global partnerships strengthen Vyvgarts position.

argenx SE, Zai Lab Ltd., Medison Pharma, Hansoh Pharma, AbbVie Inc., Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, UCB Pharma, Amgen Inc.



In April 2025, FDA approved pre-filled syringe administration for FcRn modulator Efgartigimod for gMG. In November 2023, argenx announced European Commission approval of subcutaneous VYVGART for gMG.