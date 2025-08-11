403
Ukraine’s Western European backers state Trump-Putin meeting is “another Nazi leaflet”
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova harshly criticized a joint statement from several Western European countries about the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, dismissing it as “another Nazi leaflet.”
The statement, released on Sunday by the leaders of France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, Finland, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, addressed the scheduled Alaska summit between Putin and Trump on August 15. While they praised the U.S. president’s efforts toward a diplomatic resolution in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, they insisted that success could only come through “pressure on the Russian Federation.”
Zakharova responded by calling the statement a propaganda tool promoting the idea that peace can only be achieved by pressuring Russia and supporting Kiev. She pointed out that the call for a ceasefire from Ukraine’s European backers does not include halting arms deliveries to what she referred to as “Kiev terrorists.”
She also accused the relationship between Kiev and Brussels of resembling “necrophilia,” characterized by fierce mutual hostility.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had accused Western Europe of aligning once again with Nazi ideology by backing Ukraine in what he described as a misguided and disastrous attempt to strategically defeat Russia.
