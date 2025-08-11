Shareholders Of Altimmune, Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before October 6, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights - ALT

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT ).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ALT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 10, 2023 to June 25, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on June 26, 2025, Altimmune published a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH. While defendants had continuously provided inflated expectations ahead of these results, the analysis showed a pointed failure by the Company to achieve statistical significance in its analysis of the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint in its IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. In particular, while a positive trend in fibrosis improvement was observed, statistical significance was not met due to a higher-than-expected placebo response. When questioned about this concerning miss, defendants answered indifferently, attributing this result to the Phase 2 nature of the trial and stated that Altimmune was hoping for better results following the Phase 3 trial. Following this news, the price of Altimmune's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $7.71 per share on June 25, 2025, Altimmune's stock price fell to $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025, a decline of 53.2% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: October 6, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ALT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 6, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

