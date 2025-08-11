403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Axis Capital, ICICI Securities See Up to 60% Upside in Signature Global Stock After Strong Q1FY26 Performance
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Brokerage firms Axis Capital and ICICI securities have recommended ‘B’Y’ on Signature Global (India) Ltd., following the com’any’s robust performance in the first quarter of the current financial year.
Axis Capital has maintained a Buy call with a target price of Rs. 1,780, while ICICI Securities has set a target of Rs. 1,742, indicating a potential rise of up to 60% in the stock prices.
Signature ’lobal’s stock opened at Rs. 1,147.80 per share on August 11, 2025, in early trading hours.
During the first quarter of the current fiscal, the’company’s revenue more than doubled year-on-year to Rs. 870 crore, driven by the delivery of 1.4 million sq ft, while Profit After Tax surged five-fold to Rs. 34.4 crore.
Brokerage Firm Recommendations
Axis Capital has maintained its BUY rating and has maintained the target price of Rs 1,780, suggesting the stock could increase by 60%.
The brokerage firm noted that Signature Global has delivered 57% sales booking CAGR–over FY21–25, largely through affordable/ mid-income housing projects.
During Q1FY26, Signature Global recorded sales bookings of Rs. 2,640 crore and is targeting Rs. 12,500 crore for FY26, reflecting a 20% growth. and is targeting to maintain a 20% CAGR over the medium term.
ICICI Securities has also maintained its BUY rating with a target price of Rs. 1,742 per share, suggesting a 57% upside potential.
With a project pipeline of over 45,000 crore for FY25–28E, ICICI Securities expects Signature Global to achieve sales bookings of Rs. 13,000 crore and Rs. 14,700 crore in FY26 and FY27, respectively.
“The company sees scope for diversification beyond its established market presence in Gurugram and keenly awaits any new policy framework. This would entail many areas opening up in the city of New Delhi, NCR where greenfield development is possibl”,” ICICI Securities said in its report.
Signa’ure’s business model is unique. The company does not operate as a land aggregator; instead, it focuses on launching and completing projects wi–hin 4–5 years, reinvesting the surplus for growth, and maintaining a land bank reserve sufficie–t for 4–5 years at any given time, the brokerage firm noted.
Axis Capital has maintained a Buy call with a target price of Rs. 1,780, while ICICI Securities has set a target of Rs. 1,742, indicating a potential rise of up to 60% in the stock prices.
Signature ’lobal’s stock opened at Rs. 1,147.80 per share on August 11, 2025, in early trading hours.
During the first quarter of the current fiscal, the’company’s revenue more than doubled year-on-year to Rs. 870 crore, driven by the delivery of 1.4 million sq ft, while Profit After Tax surged five-fold to Rs. 34.4 crore.
Brokerage Firm Recommendations
Axis Capital has maintained its BUY rating and has maintained the target price of Rs 1,780, suggesting the stock could increase by 60%.
The brokerage firm noted that Signature Global has delivered 57% sales booking CAGR–over FY21–25, largely through affordable/ mid-income housing projects.
During Q1FY26, Signature Global recorded sales bookings of Rs. 2,640 crore and is targeting Rs. 12,500 crore for FY26, reflecting a 20% growth. and is targeting to maintain a 20% CAGR over the medium term.
ICICI Securities has also maintained its BUY rating with a target price of Rs. 1,742 per share, suggesting a 57% upside potential.
With a project pipeline of over 45,000 crore for FY25–28E, ICICI Securities expects Signature Global to achieve sales bookings of Rs. 13,000 crore and Rs. 14,700 crore in FY26 and FY27, respectively.
“The company sees scope for diversification beyond its established market presence in Gurugram and keenly awaits any new policy framework. This would entail many areas opening up in the city of New Delhi, NCR where greenfield development is possibl”,” ICICI Securities said in its report.
Signa’ure’s business model is unique. The company does not operate as a land aggregator; instead, it focuses on launching and completing projects wi–hin 4–5 years, reinvesting the surplus for growth, and maintaining a land bank reserve sufficie–t for 4–5 years at any given time, the brokerage firm noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment