Metagenomics Market Size To Reach USD 6.70 Billion By 2032 As Next-Gen Sequencing And Microbiome Research Reshape Global Health & Agriculture - SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, U.S. Metagenomics Market's Rapid Rise, Valued at USD 570 Million in 2023 and Poised to Hit USD 1.70 Billion by 2032 - as America Commands Growing Share of the Global Microbial Genomics Revolution.

Austin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomics Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Metagenomics Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.69% during 2024–2032. The U.S. market, valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2023, is expected to hit USD 1.70 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.91%. This remarkable growth is driven by the expanding role of metagenomics in infectious disease diagnostics, personalized medicine, agricultural biotechnology, and environmental monitoring. Increasing accessibility to high-throughput sequencing technologies and powerful bioinformatics tools is enabling researchers to decode complex microbial communities faster and with greater precision.





Market Overview

Metagenomics is transforming the way scientists understand the microbiome across health, agriculture, and environmental ecosystems. By directly sequencing genetic material from diverse samples-without the need for culturing-metagenomics provides a comprehensive snapshot of microbial diversity, gene function, and ecosystem interactions. In the U.S., the technology is gaining momentum in clinical microbiology labs, pharmaceutical R&D pipelines, and environmental surveillance programs, supported by government grants, biotech partnerships, and regulatory encouragement for innovative diagnostics. The field's growth is also being fueled by increasing public health preparedness efforts against emerging infectious diseases.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:



Arc Bio, LLC (Galileo ONE, Galileo Pathogen Detection, Metagenomic Data Analysis)

BaseClear (Shotgun Metagenomics, 16S/18S/ITS Amplicon Sequencing, Functional Microbiome Analysis)

Biomcare (Microbiome Data Analysis, Metagenomics Research Services, Multi-Omics Integration)

CosmosID (CosmosID-HUB, Microbiome Profiling, Pathogen Detection in Metagenomics)

Computomics GmbH (AI-Driven Microbiome Analysis, Metagenomics Data Interpretation, Genome Reconstruction)

Clinical Microbiomics (Strain-Level Microbiome Profiling, Microbiome Biomarker Discovery, Metagenomics Data Science)

Diversigen (Shotgun Metagenomics, 16S/ITS/18S Sequencing, Microbiome Functional Analysis)

Eurofins Microbiome Genomics (Microbiome Sequencing, Shotgun Metagenomics, Whole Genome Sequencing)

GenoScreen (MetaBiote, 16S/18S/ITS Sequencing, Metagenomics Functional Analysis)

Luminous Bioinformatics (Metagenomic Workflow Solutions, Microbiome Data Interpretation, AI-Driven Genomic Analysis)

Macrogen (16S/18S/ITS Sequencing, Whole Metagenome Sequencing, Microbiome Analysis Services)

Microsynth AG (Microbiome Profiling, 16S/ITS Amplicon Sequencing, Whole Genome Metagenomics)

MR DNA (Molecular Research LP) (Microbiome Sequencing, 16S/ITS Metagenomics, Shotgun Metagenomics)

Molzym GmbH & Co. KG (Ultra-Deep Microbiome Profiling, DNA-Free Metagenomics Kits, Pathogen Detection in Metagenomics)

Omega Bioservices (Shotgun Metagenomics, 16S/ITS Sequencing, Whole Genome Metagenomics)

One Codex (Microbiome Data Interpretation, Metagenomics Cloud Platform, Pathogen Detection in Metagenomics)

SeqBiome (Microbiome Profiling, Shotgun & Amplicon Sequencing, Bioinformatics Analysis)

Shivom (Genomic Data Interpretation, Blockchain-Backed Genomic Analysis, AI-Driven Metagenomics Insights)

uBiome Inc. (now part of Psomagen) (Gut Microbiome Testing, Shotgun Metagenomics, Human Microbiome Analysis) Zymo Research (ZymoBIOMICS Microbiome Kits, DNA/RNA Extraction Solutions, Microbiome Standards)

Segment Analysis

By Product, Kits & Reagents Segment Dominates the Metagenomics Market

The kits & reagents segment dominated the market in 2023 with a 45.2% market share due to their requirement for sample preparation, DNA/RNA extraction, library construction, and sequencing workflow. These products are used in large quantities in academic, clinical, and environmental research, and there will always be demand for them. Due to their convenience and standardization across sequencing platforms, DNA barcode markers are widely used in both small- and large-scale studies.

By Workflow, Sequencing Segment Holds Largest Share of the Metagenomics Market

The sequencing workflow segment dominated the largest share of the metagenomics market in 2023, with 50.5%, as next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies are abundantly applied to obtain extensive microbial characterization. The culture-independent quantification and identification of complex microbiomes is enabled by sequencing. With the gradual uptake of high-throughput platforms, declining sequencing costs, and improvements in accuracy and speed, sequencing has become the mainstay of metagenomic studies.

Metagenomics Market by Technology, Shotgun Sequencing Segment Dominates

In 2023, the shotgun sequencing segment dominated the largest metagenomics market share with a 58.7%. Shotgun Sequencing performs a comprehensive and unbiased examination of complex microbial communities, which is driving its adoption in metagenomics. Shotgun sequencing, in contrast to targeted sequencing, which only sequences a portion, sequences all the genetic material in a sample, allowing for the detection of both known and novel (virus, bacteria, fungi, and archaea) organisms.

Metagenomics Market Segmentation

By Product



Kits & Reagents

Sequencing & Data Analytics Services Software

By Workflow



Pre-sequencing

Sequencing Data Analysis

By Technology



Shotgun Sequencing

16S Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing Others

By Application



Ecology and Environmental

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biotechnology

Food & Nutrition Others

By End User



Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories

Biotechnology Companies

Pathology Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes

North America Holds the Metagenomics Market, and Asia Pacific is Projected to Register the Highest Growth

North America dominated the market with a 41.3% market share in 2023, attributed to the well-established healthcare and research infrastructure, higher trends in the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), and potential government and private funding in genomic and microbiome research. Access to pipeline enables the region's wealth of large biotechs, academic hubs, and clinical labs with successful applications of metagenomic approaches relative to human health, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

Growth in the metagenomics market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments in biotechnology, expanding genomic research initiatives, and growing NGS technologies in China, India, and Japan. Rising demand is being accelerated by a growing awareness of microbiome applications in disease diagnostics and agriculture, as well as an enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

Unique Selling Propositions (USPs) of the Report:

Metagenomics 2024–2032: Innovation & Technology Roadmap

Preparation for the future - adjusting to the trends that are out there with regards to the tech and Consumer rewards industry, which helps the client migrate its R&D and investment towards the more rewarding areas

Application Pipeline Analysis (Current to Future Use-Cases)

Allows the client to proactively identify new application areas and broaden or deploy its product portfolio.

Funding, Grant, and Consortium Tracker

Helps identify potential funding opportunities and relevant academic and/or industry consortia for strategic partnerships.

Regulatory & Policy Environment: Global & Regional Perspectives

Assists the client to ensure compliance across territories, while planning for a new or expansion market entry with comparatively lesser regulatory risk.

End-User Readiness and Adoption Index

Measures the maturity of the market by your different customer segments to assist your go-to-market strategy and demand estimating

Metagenomics versus conventional microbiological testing: a cost-benefit analysis

Bolsters the value proposition to end users, and reinforcements pricing or positioning decisions with ROI evidence.

Strategic Partnership and Licensing ecosystem map

This pinpoints major players and deal trends to assist the client in discovering merger partners, licensing opportunities, acquisition targets, etc.

