Tron Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results

Winter Park, Florida, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tron Inc. (Nasdaq: TRON) (the“Company”), an innovation leader at the intersection of blockchain, entertainment and digital assets announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ending on June 30, 2025, in its Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Friday.

The Company reported net income of $1,467,855 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a loss of $520,971 in the prior-year period and paid off the remaining $500,000 on its promissory note leaving no debt other than operating accounts payable. In addition, Tron Inc. ended the second quarter of 2025 with over $111 million in shareholders' equity, supported by a strong asset base including cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in TRON tokens (TRX) - marking an extraordinary over 3,500% year-over-year increase from under $3.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Management attributes this rapid growth to the Company's disciplined cost structure, low cash burn rate, and its strategic investments in high-growth digital assets. This strong financial position is expected to fuel upcoming expansion initiatives, including enhancing the Company's digital asset portfolio and advancing its blockchain-entertainment ecosystem.

"We believe Tron Inc. is exceptionally well-positioned to seize opportunities in the fast-evolving digital economy," said Rich Miller, CEO of Tron Inc. "Our robust balance sheet and operational discipline give us the flexibility to pursue strategic growth while maximizing shareholder value."

About Tron Inc.

Tron Inc. (formerly SRM Entertainment, Inc.) is a publicly traded company pioneering blockchain-integrated treasury strategies. As the public company with the largest TRON (TRX) tokens holdings, Tron Inc. is committed to transparency, and the adoption of decentralized finance for long-term value creation. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company designs, develops, and manufactures custom merchandise which includes toys and souvenirs for the world's largest theme parks and other entertainment venues. Many of the Company's products are based on award winning multi-billion-dollar entertainment franchises that are featured in popular movies and books. The products are distributed worldwide at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Destinations, United Parks and Resorts – SeaWorld, Six Flags and other attractions.

