Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update For July 2025
- Occupancy in July reached 82%, a 4% increase compared with last year. Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by approx. 15% compared to July 2024. Total ticket revenue grew by more than 30% year-over-year, with more than 40% growth in ticket revenue for shorter voyages.
Booking Position 2025
- As of today, 66% of 2025 capacity is booked, representing about 88% of the full-year targeted cabin nights. ACR is currently more than 20% above same time last year for the full year.
Booking Position 2026
- 27% of 2026 capacity is already booked with more than 10% higher ACR than same time last year for 2025. Forward bookings support continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion into 2026.
*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company's (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650
Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
