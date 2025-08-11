OKW's New Configurable STYLE-CASE Enclosures For Handheld Electronic Devices

STYLE-CASE is available with accessories for easy configuration.

Engineers can specify STYLE-CASE in three standard sizes and two colors.

Options include integrated battery compartments for 1.5V AA or AAA cells.

OKW's STYLE-CASE enclosures enable electronics engineers to specify individual configurations tailored to their handheld electronic device.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OKW Enclosures has announced new enhancements to its popular STYLE-CASE series , designed for handheld electronics in medical, social care, household, office, and industrial environments. The enclosures feature a sleek, high-gloss finish that offers a premium tactile experience while remaining easy to clean-ideal for hygiene-sensitive applications.Various accessories for the STYLE-CASE allow for the device to be wall mounted, sealed to IP 65 and battery powered.Designed for functionality and durability, STYLE-CASE enclosures feature a recessed operating panel to safeguard membrane keypads and an integrated battery compartment that accommodates two AAA batteries (sizes S, M) or two AA batteries (size L). Size L is also offered without a battery compartment. All models are assembled using tamperproof Torx screws, meeting stringent requirements for healthcare applications. Optional IP 65 ingress protection is available for the larger versions.Engineers have three sizes to choose from in traffic white ASA for UV resistance or black PMMA for infrared permeability.OKW also provides full customization services for STYLE-CASE, including CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decorative foils, special materials, and accessory installation.LEARN MORE ABOUT STYLE-CASE HERE >>

