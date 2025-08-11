Touchpoint One Unleashes A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XI - Where CX Champions Are Forged And Storied Teams Rise

A-GAME Leagues Gridiron XI

TouchPoint One logo

- 11th Season Challenge Delivers Game-Changing Leadership Engagement and Unprecedented Contact Center Performance -

- Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint OneINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TouchPoint One, the trailblazing force behind contact center performance transformation, today announces the electrifying launch of A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XI. This powerhouse edition celebrates over a decade of gamification excellence, redefining what's possible when senior leaders step onto the field alongside their frontline champions to drive extraordinary customer experiences.When Leadership Meets the Frontline: The A-GAME RevolutionA-GAME Leagues isn't your typical gamification platform. It's contact center performance management reimagined as pure competitive excitement. Built into TouchPoint One's award-winning Acuity platform, A-GAME Leagues transforms contact centers into high-energy sports arenas where real business metrics fuel heart-pounding competition. Teams battle through round-robin tournaments, advance to single-elimination playoffs, and fight for championship glory - all while driving the KPIs that matter most to your business.What sets A-GAME Leagues apart is its Xtreme feature, which puts C-suite executives and senior leaders directly in the competition. These experienced leaders draft their own "fantasy teams" from frontline agents, compete head-to-head against other executives, and are measured on critical leadership metrics including team performance, employee engagement, retention, and satisfaction. The result is unprecedented leadership accountability delivered through an engaging, competitive framework."The magic happens when experienced executives leverage their strategic expertise directly with frontline talent, or when a seasoned CEO becomes personally invested in helping an agent unlock their potential," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "We've discovered that when accomplished senior leaders bring their wealth of experience directly to the playing field alongside their teams, everything transforms. Trust skyrockets. Engagement explodes. Performance soars. It's visionary leadership meeting operational excellence, and the results speak for themselves."The Numbers Don't Lie: Championship-Level ResultsOrganizations implementing A-GAME Leagues consistently achieve significant business improvements:. 76% reduction in employee attrition - because engaged employees stay. 41% improvement in balanced scorecard performance - across all critical KPIs. 161% increase in sales performance - when motivation meets opportunity. First Call Resolution jumping from 79% to 87% - better service, happier customers. Employee satisfaction reaching 4.89/5 - well above industry averages. 5-7X ROI in year one - measurable impact from day oneThese performance improvements reflect measurable business impact that occurs when competitive engagement drives organizational excellence.Gridiron XI: Bigger, Bolder, BetterSeason XI raises the stakes with game-changing enhancements:. Executive Power Ranking Championships - Senior leaders compete for ultimate bragging rights. Cross-Organizational Draft Leagues - Multi-company competitions that redefine industry benchmarking. Victory Fund Rewards - Enhanced prize pools and recognition programs. Champion's Circle Recognition - Elite status for top-performing leaders and teams. Dynasty Builder Bonuses - Special incentives for sustained excellenceThe Leadership Challenge Your Organization NeedsIn an era where employee trust in leadership has declined significantly and workplace complexity continues to increase, A-GAME Leagues provides a unique solution: a platform where leaders and frontline staff unite around shared goals and compete collaboratively toward common objectives."The contact center industry is at an inflection point," Salvato continues. "AI and automation are transforming how we serve customers, but technology alone won't build the high-trust, high-performance cultures that drive extraordinary customer experiences. That requires human connection, shared purpose, and leaders who are willing to get in the game with their teams. A-GAME Leagues makes that possible in ways that are both scalable and incredibly fun."Ready to Transform Your Contact Center?Season XI launches with availability for organizations seeking to advance their approach to performance management and leadership engagement. Early participants receive enhanced implementation benefits, including expanded customization options and dedicated support services.Organizations interested in participating in A-GAME Leagues Gridiron Season XI can learn more about implementation opportunities and competitive advantages.Get in the game. Your teams are ready. Your customers are waiting. Your moment is now.Join the Championship SeasonVisit TouchPoint One and schedule your Season XI demo today. Championship teams are built in the off-season, but legends are made when the game begins.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One is the undisputed leader in contact center performance transformation. Our Acuity platform delivers comprehensive employee engagement, performance management, and quality solutions that turn ordinary contact centers into customer experience powerhouses. Through innovative gamification, AI-powered insights, and human-centered design, we help organizations achieve breakthrough performance while building cultures where everyone wins.TouchPoint One, Acuity, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2025 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

