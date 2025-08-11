Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BAAGHI 4 TEASER: A BRUTAL STORM OF VENGEANCE, MADNESS & UNSTOPPABLE VIOLENT RAGE


2025-08-11 08:46:08
(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) Brace yourself. Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4 is not just back, ’t’s unhinged, unrelenting, and more ferocious than ever. The teaser tears through the screen with a brutality you’can’t look away from.
Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage avatar yet, fueled by vengeance, armed, and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing.
Adding new dimensions to the franchise, Sajid Nadiadwala introduces Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu in a rol’ that’s anything but conventional. Fierce and fearless, she brings raw emotion and grit to the screen with intense action sequences that challenge stereotypes.
Joining her is the magnetic Sonam Bajwa, who steps into the Baaghi universe post-Housefull 5. Known for her captivating screen presence and effortless charm, Bajwa brings a refreshing mix of glamour and —trength—proving she can hold her own in the middle of high-octane chaos and adrenaline-pumping combat.

AND Sanjay Dutt delivers a spine-chilling performance as a deranged antagonist, menacing, unfiltered, and terrifyingly unpredictable. His screen presence is monstrous, his madness contagious. This is Dutt like you've never seen him before, completely unleashed.
With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos.
Baaghi 4 is slated to release in cinemas internationally on 5th September 2025 by Marudhar Entertainment.

