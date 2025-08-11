Sewa National Youth Convention: A Focus On Wellness And Leadership

Sridhar Talanki, Sewa International's Board Member, opened the event by applauding the energy and innovation of LEAD students. "This convention is unique because it's both for youth and by youth. Leadership knows no age limits," he said, emphasizing how over 1,700 participants and alumni are helping shape a culture of service across the country.

Guest of honor Tori Franklin, Olympic triple jumper and motivational speaker, shared her story of ambition, doubt, growth, and resilience. "Dreams take time. They come with setbacks and doubts. But if you stay connected to your intuition and take care of your mind, body, and spirit, you will always find your path," she said, urging students to prioritize inner balance over external validation.

LEAD alumni took center stage in the second session, reflecting on how the program influenced their life choices and strengthened their sense of purpose. Their stories offered a roadmap of possibility to current participants.

In the third session, 11 youth-led panels explored themes like emotional resilience, ethical innovation, conscious living, and redefining success. LEAD students moderated each panel, engaging with experts to examine today's most pressing challenges.

Keynote speaker Arjun Sen, a global leadership advisor, closed the day with a powerful message: "True leadership begins within-but it flourishes when we serve others." He urged delegates to lead with empathy, courage, and self-awareness. Arjun reminded them that life will always bring challenges, but true strength lies in facing fear with confidence, staying grounded in difficult moments, and making thoughtful choices. His message was clear: Sewa begins with "we"-because, in the end, life is a "we" journey, not a "me" journey.

The convention concluded with the adoption of the "Wellness in Youth" resolution, with 97% of delegates voting in favor. The resolution commits Sewa International to embedding wellness-mental health, self-care, and community support-into all future youth programming.

About Sewa International

Sewa International ( ) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

