FLR INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Fluor Corporation Investors May Have Been Affected By Fraud -- Contact BFA Law If You Suffered Losses (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor is a global professional services firm that provides engineering, procurement and construction, fabrication and modularization, and project management services. The Company has three principal segments: Urban Solutions, Energy Solutions and Mission Solutions. Its Urban Solutions segment includes infrastructure teams that provide a broad range of services, including consulting, design, planning, financial structuring, engineering, construction and operation and maintenance services.

During the relevant period, the Company touted the strong productivity across its infrastructure portfolio. In truth, several of Fluor's infrastructure projects experienced undisclosed design errors, delays, and price escalation that significantly impacted its business.

On August 1, 2025, before market hours, Fluor reported its fiscal Q2 2025 financial results and held an earnings call. The Company announced disappointing earnings and revealed“a $54 million net impact of cost growth and expected recoveries on three infrastructure projects, due to subcontractor design errors, the related schedule impacts, and price escalation.” The Company also announced,“a shift in expected capital spending from some clients.” On this news, the price of Fluor stock fell more than 30% during trading on August 1, 2025.

If you invested in Fluor you may have legal options

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.

