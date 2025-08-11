1 Best Selling Author, Robert J. Smith, MFA Reveals What It Takes To Be #1 In Any Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockstars, Championship Coaches, Business Leaders and Others Share the Secrets To Their Success In Smith's Latest Book, #1

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link .

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Robert J. Smith, MFA's newest book: ' #1, How to Reach the Top, in Any Industry .'

In his latest book, Robert J. Smith, MFA , celebrated #1 Best Selling Author, unveils the proven strategies and insights that have propelled rockstars, championship coaches, and business leaders to the pinnacle of their industries.

' #1, How to Reach the Top, in Any Industry' is more than just a book; it's a roadmap to success. ' #1' features invaluable contributions from elite professionals such as:

Scotty Bowman – Fourteen-Time Stanley Cup Champion.

Katie Francis – All-Time Leading Girl Scout Cookie Seller.

Alex Gregory – Two-Time Olympic Gold Medal Rower.

Jud Heathcote – National Champion College Basketball Head Coach.

Tommy James – Three #1 Hit Records. Two in the USA. One in the UK.

John Morgan – Founder of America's Largest Personal Injury Law Firm.

Shaun Murray – Four-Time World Champion Wakeboarder.

Peter Noone, aka Herman of Herman's Hermits - Three #1 Hit Records. Two in the USA. One in the UK.

Kelsey Ramsden – Canada's #1 Ranked Female Entrepreneur

Forbes Riley – National Fitness Hall of Fame. $2.5 Billion+ in Sales.

Chuck Runyon – Minnesota Business Hall of Fame. Co-Founder, Anytime Fitness.

These champions have each reached #1 rankings in their respective fields. They generously share their strategies, and actionable advice in Smith's groundbreaking new book. This new book delves into the key traits and practices that unite top performers across industries.

Highlighting the common thread of dedication, innovation, and mastery, Smith succinctly demonstrates that excellence isn't reserved for the lucky few – it's attainable for anyone willing to take the steps outlined in this innovative guide. Featuring exclusive interviews, first-hand accounts, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Smith's book aims to empower readers with the tools they need to carve their own path to the top.

Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur, athlete, artist, or industry leader, '#1, How to Reach the Top, in Any Industry' will equip you with the knowledge and proven methods that you need, to aim higher and make your mark in the top spot.

“After reaching #1 in worldwide production with Mutual of New York ( MONY ) and several other companies, I was inspired to reach out to the man who reached #1 with the hit single MONY MONY. Tommy James was so generous with his time, and success strategies, that I decided to reach out to others who Reached #1 to create a guidebook to help others do the same.” - Robert J. Smith, MFA

Stay tuned for exclusive pre-order opportunities and the official release date of '#1, How to Reach the Top, in Any Industry.' Visit for updates and sneak peeks!

About Robert J. Smith, MFA, Smith Profits TM , and Junior Patriots TM

Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual StorytellingTM , has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services.

His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits TM operates from Winter Garden, Florida , specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Smith not only writes #1 Best Selling business books, his company, Smith Profits helps other professional boost their authority through #1 Best Selling Books , as well.

Smith's 501(c)(3) Junior Patriots TM nonprofit's WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series turns America's patriotic youth into #1 Best Selling Authors.

For media inquiries, contact Smith Profits TM at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200 . ... .