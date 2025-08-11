General Timothy Ray, USAF (Ret) Joins Critical Metals Corp's Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the“Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that General Tim Ray, USAF (ret) joined the Company's newly formed Advisory Board, which will help Critical Metals Corp's Board of Directors and executive management team as the Company develops its portfolio of critical minerals projects. The Advisory Board includes Christian Aramayo and Mathew August.

“As Critical Metals Corp advances the Tanbreez project in southern Greenland for the benefit of North America and Europe, the security and defense contributions of these rare earth elements will ensure we can rapidly disengage from China,” said Tony Sage, CEO and Executive Chairman of Critical Metals Corp.“We are delighted that someone of General Ray's caliber and stature agrees. His advice will ensure we position ourselves strategically to deliver for our collective defense and security while enhancing our shareholders' interests.”

Timothy Ray

General Tim Ray, USAF (Ret.) is a highly decorated, retired United States Air Force Four-Star General officer who most recently served as Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. Concurrently he served as the Commander of Air Forces Strategic-Air, United States Strategic Command with a focus on strategy and operational excellence. He served as a member of the Air Force's“Corporate Board” team of senior leaders, shaping future force structure, modernization, and budget priorities for the United States Air Force. General Ray is widely recognized for developing, fielding, operating, and sustaining security capabilities as a result of his vast experience and insights across multiple disciplines: technology development and acquisition, joint and combined military operations from the tactical to the strategic, executive leadership, civil-military relationships, and international security. He currently serves as President and CEO of Business Executives for National Security (BENS).

“Critical Metals Corp's Tanbreez asset is well positioned to meet the needs of NATO and the United States from its strategic location in a temperate zone in southern Greenland,” noted Gen Ray.“I look forward to contributing my experience in transatlantic defense cooperation to maximize the value the Company can bring to the broader security enterprise.”

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for the United States, Europe and their western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target,”“designed to” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

