TRUNNANO High Purity Chromium Oxide Powder: Injecting New Momentum Into High-End Manufacturing
|Product Name
| Chrome
Oxide Green
|EINECS No.
|215-160-9
|CAS No.
|1308-38-9
|Molecular Formula
|Cr2O3
|Appearance
|Bright green to dark green
|Standard
|TRCr2O3-G
|TRCr2O3-D
|TRCr2O3-M
|Cr2O3
|>99%
|>99%
|>99.9%
|Fe2O3
|≤0.2%
|≤0.2%
|≤0.2%
|SiO2
|≤0.2%
|≤0.2%
|≤0.2%
|Moisture
|≤0.2%
|≤0.2%
|≤0.2%
|Water soluble
|≤0.3%
|≤0.3%
|≤0.3%
|Sieve residue(45um)
|≤0.5%
|≤0.5%
|≤0.2%
|D50 (um)
|0.5-1; 1.2-2
|2-8
|2um
|Bulk density (g/cm3)
|0.6-0.8
|1.2-1.5
|0.4-0.65
| Hexavalent
chromium
|Minimum up to 0-5ppm, or customize as requirement
Technical Parameter of TRUNNANO Cr2O3 Powder CAS 1308-38-9
CEO's Vision: Redefining Industrial Standards
Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, highlighted the transformative potential of this innovation: "Our High-Purity Chromium Oxide Powder is not just a material-it's a catalyst for next-generation industrial advancements. Whether it's extending the lifespan of equipment components or improving the efficiency of catalytic converters, this product embodies TRUNNANO's commitment to pushing the boundaries of material science."
TRUNNANO Chromium Oxide Tablets
About TRUNNANO
TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.
For more information on TRUNNANO's High-Purity Chromium Oxide Powder (Cr2O3) and its applications, visit our website at High Purity Cr2O3 Powder CAS 1308-38-9 Chrome Oxide Green, 99% | TRUNNANO or contact our team at ....
Media Contact: Roger Luo
Email: ... / ...
Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
