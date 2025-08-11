Bodies Of Three Females Including Two Minors Found On Railway Track In Bengal
The police said that the bodies were detected in the early hours of Monday morning by the driver of a freight train.
As soon as he spotted the bodies on the tracks, he stopped the train.
Soon, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel was informed who rushed to the spot. They recovered the bodies and sent them to Deben Mahata Government Medical College and Hospital in Purulia town.
The police are yet to identify the bodies and also, the exact reasons are yet to be ascertained.
The police are investigating whether someone dumped the bodies on the tracks or they fell from a passenger train.
Purulia Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee reached the spot after learning about the incident.
"The matter is being investigated. We are looking at all possible angles. The cause of death will be ascertained once we get the post mortem reports," said the police officer.
Sources said, the matter is probably a case of murder. The women were probably killed somewhere else and the bodies were dumped on railway tracks too make it look like a case of suicides or train accident.
The police however looking at the incident seriously. Sniffer dogs were brought in to the spot.
"What is most striking is that these are all female bodies. This makes the case very interesting. Among them two are minors. Chances are they belong to the same family. But nothing concrete can be said at this moment as the process of identifying the bodies are going on at present," said a police source.
He further said that there is another possibility that a murder might have been committed in neighbouring Jharkhand and the bodies were dumped in West Bengal as Purulia shares the border with the neighbouring state.
