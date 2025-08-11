Ben Hays Appointed Director Of YPTC's Phoenix Office
PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC) is excited to announce a leadership transition in the Phoenix market. Ben Hays has been named the new director of YPTC's Phoenix office following Deanna Peterson's recent appointment as Nonprofit Specializations Director.
Ben is a licensed CPA with over 25 years of experience in public accounting and tax consulting. During his time at YPTC, he has consistently embodied YPTC's culture and values, demonstrating dedication to client service, leadership within the firm, and passion for serving the nonprofit community. In his new role, Ben will be responsible for growing the Phoenix office, that serves the Southwest states of Arizona and New Mexico.
Clients count on Ben's exceptional delivery of the story behind the numbers, which supports nonprofit leaders in effective decision-making and process optimization. YPTC staff appreciate his collaborative spirit and leadership style.
"Ben leads with humility and curiosity" Deanna says of her successor. "He continues to foster strong bonds within the firm and within the nonprofit community, proving his exceptional ability to balance our dual commitments to supporting staff and serving clients."
As he steps into his new role, Ben is energized by the opportunity to lead and grow, driven by a profound passion for delivering accounting services that serve a higher purpose. He notes, "I'm especially excited to further YPTC's mission of helping as many nonprofits as possible. I'm grateful for the chance to lead our talented team and shape our strategy for continued impact in our thriving community," he says. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and I'm committed to supporting and celebrating each individual's contribution to our work."
Nonprofits are doing transformative work in the communities of Arizona and New Mexico. YPTC supports them in navigating the complexities of nonprofit accounting so they can stay focused on their missions.
YPTC congratulates Ben and looks forward to his continued success.
Learn more about the YPTC Phoenix office and read stories from our clients.
