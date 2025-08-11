Investors In The Easterly Rocmuni High Income Municipal Bond Funds Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately As Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is September 22Nd

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that purchasers of Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund f/k/a Principal Street High Income Municipal Fund (the "Easterly ROCMuni Fund") (NASDAQ: RMJAX ; RMHVK; RMHIX) shares between May 5, 2023 and June 12, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"),

The Easterly ROCMuni class action lawsuit alleges that on June 13, 2025, the Easterly ROCMuni Fund abruptly marked down the value of Easterly ROCMuni Fund shares by 30%. The per share NAV of RMHIX was marked down from $6.15 per share the prior day to $4.33 per share; the per share NAV of RMHVX was marked down from $6.19 per share the prior day to $4.36 per share; and the per share NAV of RMJAX was marked down from $6.13 per share the prior day to $4.31 per share. The value of Easterly ROCMuni Fund shares continued to plummet in subsequent days, falling to less than $3 per share within a span of just two weeks. The total net assets of the Easterly ROCMuni Fund collapsed from over $230 million as of March 31, 2025 to less than $17 million as of July 8, 2025.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 22, 2025.

