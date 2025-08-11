Mattamy Opens Luxury Model Home At Blair Place In Monroe, N.C.

The Prescott stretches up to 3,914 square feet, with five bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a three-car garage. The model's pricing starts from $729,990. The two-story designs offer three to six bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, outdoor living options and standard three-car garages with an option for a fourth garage. Home prices in Blair Place start in the upper $600,000s.

The well-crafted homes feature Mattamy's signature open-concept floorplans. The gourmet kitchen's island overlooks the Great Room, dining area and screened porch.

Flex rooms and lofts can be converted into home offices, extra bedrooms or private retreats. Select plans offer first-floor owner's suites, which are increasingly popular floorplan choices. Multiple layout customizations are available to suit every homebuyer's lifestyle.

Blair Place is ideally situated between Monroe and Indian Trail, North Carolina, whose charming downtowns feature small shops and boutiques, hometown restaurants and family-friendly events. Closer to home, big-box stores, neighborhood retailers, popular chain restaurants and local eateries fill everyday needs.

Two miles from Blair Place, Rolling Hills Country Club offers golf, pickleball, tennis and premier dining. The 142-acre Crooked Creek Park , a quick 10-minute drive from Blair Place, offers walking trails, playgrounds, a splash pad, disc golf and sports fields.

The community is just two minutes from U.S. Route 74, with quick connections to the Monroe Bypass and Interstate 485, offering seamless access to Uptown Charlotte, approximately 22 miles away.

Porters Ridge Elementary, Piedmont Middle and Piedmont High schools are part of highly ranked Union County Public Schools and are all within about 10 miles of Blair Place.

"Blair Place hits the sweet spot for homebuyers who want a boutique neighborhood with estate-sized homesites, award-winning home designs and small-town living in a convenient location," said Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing with Mattamy's Charlotte Division.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets - Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

