REVEALING STUDY HAS REJUVANT LEADING THE LONGEVITY PACK
AI longevity data: Rejuvant only product with statistically significant biological age reduction
The data analysis also showed that there were no significant benefits shown for any of the other products, compounds, and drugs, including those commonly taken by longevity enthusiasts, such as NAD boosters (nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), nicotinamide riboside (NR)), carotenoids, metformin, and all other forms of CaAKG and AKG.
Dr. Kennedy commented, "I have been taking CaAKG via Rejuvant for years, and this retrospective study reinforces what I have already experienced with my own personal use. Deviations in biological age compared to chronological age have been shown to predict future mortality and adverse health outcomes in recent human trials, making this study timely and important for the benefit of both health conscious individuals and the general population."
Dr. Brian Kennedy is currently a distinguished professor in biochemistry and physiology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in the National University of Singapore. His research team's longevity study has been submitted for publication in a peer reviewed scientific journal in 2025.
