The European Central Bank Collaborates With Diebold Nixdorf For Digital Euro Innovation Platform

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), a global leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced its participation as one of 70 contributors in the European Central Bank's (ECB) innovation platform to explore digital euro payment functionalities and use cases.

The digital euro is intended to be a form of digital cash universally accepted in the European Union, complementing current forms of payment. Diebold Nixdorf has partnered with the ECB to explore how a digital euro ecosystem will benefit both banks and their customers. The ECB will publish findings from the workstreams in a report later this year.

Vynamic® Transaction Middleware , Diebold Nixdorf's cloud-native, all-in-one modern payments processing solution, will integrate with the digital euro interfaces, enabling banks to quickly support new services, from traditional card transactions to instant payments. The solution enables banks to add new payment methods without rebuilding complicated backend systems across ATM, POS and e-commerce channels. It utilizes traditional card methods and digital wallets under a single, cloud-based system.

Joe Myers, Global Head of Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are honored to support the ECB as an official partner, aiding them in shaping the future of digital payments in Europe. Our goal is to help our banking customers easily offer the digital euro as a new means of payment in the future. The digital euro represents a significant step forward in the region, and we are proud to contribute resources and technology that will enable banks to deliver modern, flexible payment experiences."

